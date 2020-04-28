To be honest, this editor had to do a search of the archives for Washington Post hot takes because he suspected this one might have been covered already, but that was an entirely different tweet from Monday. The mainstream media is finally starting to pick up on the Tara Reade story, especially after the Media Research Center found video of Reade’s mother calling in to CNN’s “Larry King Live” and seemingly corroborating Reade’s allegations of problems with a prominent senator. But they’re doing their best to soft-pedal the sexual assault allegations; here’s WaPo’s offering from yesterday:

Developments in allegations against Biden amplify efforts to question his behavior https://t.co/OWXvnKzvvN — Post Politics (@postpolitics) April 28, 2020

The Washington Post on Tuesday sent out another take on the article, this time using the headline for the tweet:

Trump allies highlight new claims regarding allegations against Biden https://t.co/ROGhgfuflZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 28, 2020

This might be the all time worst Washington Post headline ever published. pic.twitter.com/ivZJNoao2v — Ken Webster 🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) April 28, 2020

No, not even close. But it’s bad.

Republicans pounce — Dillon (@000Dillon000) April 28, 2020

Highlight replaces pounce — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 28, 2020

Of course they went with “pounce” — China is the Lyin’ King (@BeenLucky7) April 28, 2020

Republicans pounce! — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) April 28, 2020

pic.twitter.com/hrSgc6e425 — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) April 28, 2020

Seize and pounce. Soon, it will be overreach. — Jason (@jasonhsv) April 28, 2020

The linguistic gymnastics here are truly incredible, i hope you end up homeless on the curb — Justin (@J0hnSt0ned) April 28, 2020

The first three words aren’t necessary — THE GREAT HERO (@bigjack87475237) April 28, 2020

A real newspaper would say "New support for claims of sexual assault by Biden." This is yet another example of how Wapo makes sure its readers are some of the most unsophisticated and mislead rubes in the country. — The Only Way Out is Through (@TONYSTA54198931) April 28, 2020

So, by focusing on who these revelations hurt is important in determining how to frame the issue, amirite??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 28, 2020

Biden allies downplay old claims regarding corroborated allegations against Biden#fakenewswapo#FakeNewsMedia — Latte Larry’s ☕️ (@riverpinesnh) April 28, 2020

Biden allies highlight new methods to cover up allegations against Biden. — One Eye Willy (@Russhole6) April 28, 2020

The framing of this headline is despicable — Atheo (@theointransit) April 28, 2020

Believe all women, right? But not that woman. Got it! — Pork Fat Rules (@2econdJ) April 28, 2020

"TrUmP ALLiEs" 🤡🚬 — Mexican O'Crazio Cutie Pie 🥧 (@jetrotter) April 28, 2020

Trump allies pounce! — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 28, 2020

Yeah, The Intercept is a Trump ally. Run with that hacks. — silverelvis77 (@silverelvis77) April 28, 2020

wow didn't know Larry King was a Trump ally pic.twitter.com/d06vlJxL6F — perfectly calm 🛸🔥🎹 (@devinmolloy) April 28, 2020

Wow, you’ve become a full-on joke as a newspaper. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 28, 2020

And people think WaPo is not garbage — Clammy Matilde (@clammymatilde) April 28, 2020

This…is…just plain despicable. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 28, 2020

So the story is about Republicans and not about Joe Biden and his accuser. Those dastardly conservatives! — RonR (@ronrawson) April 28, 2020

"how could Trump make Biden do this" — Caesar Pounce 💥 (@caeser_pounce) April 28, 2020

It was Russia….😂 — Jean Paul Font (@font_paul) April 29, 2020

Her neighbor is a DEMOCRAT — Xavier1972 (@Xavier19721) April 28, 2020

The one who came forward to also corroborate Reade’s story?

Who is still voting for Biden. She sure sounds like a Trump ally 👎 — kbmckenzie3954 (@kbmckenzie3954) April 28, 2020

Interesting phasing….not exactly how your reporting was for Kavanugh now is it. — Zena (@darbycircleone) April 28, 2020

Journalism Dies in Darkness… pic.twitter.com/nZjFuhgaF7 — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) April 28, 2020

Fixed it …

This headline is just disgusting — Teruhashi🌹 (@xShinigami3125) April 28, 2020

I love how the Washington post spins a headline — Rodger Podacter (@RodgerPodacter) April 28, 2020

"Liberal Rag Blames Trump For Actions of Democratic Candidate." — Toilet Paper Intern 🧻 (@TPaperIntern) April 28, 2020

Correction : WaPo , CNN, & NY Times cover up Biden’s sexual assault. — LadyBird Justice (@LadybirdJustice) April 28, 2020

The corporate press is the enemy of the people — Dennis McElhone (@d_mcelhone) April 28, 2020

Hmmm this is a weird way to say “Biden accused of rape”…🤔 — ⚫️🔴Товарищ Джордж 🌹🔴⚫️ (@GeorgieDampeer) April 28, 2020

holy hell this is a terible tweet. — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) April 28, 2020

Everyone should be highlighting the allegations. Unseal the records and we will get the truth now. — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) April 28, 2020

Do they not have editors at WaPo? — NoEditButton (@TooOldToEdit) April 28, 2020

Horrendously bad headline, but we've come to expect the worst from WaPo. — Kenny Cox (@IndyKenro1) April 28, 2020

Your unenlightening headline sure brought out a ton of super classy, whatabouters. Excellent work. — Shiner’s Dad (@turmantodd) April 28, 2020

"The allegations have percolated for weeks, a period in which Biden has become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee." Percolated is not an adjective for willfully ignored. — Regs (@r3gulations) April 28, 2020

Yeah but "presumptive" is a synonym for "please God help us find another candidate" so they were half right. — The Only Way Out is Through (@TONYSTA54198931) April 28, 2020

WaPo makes desperate attempt to maintain social distance of six degrees of separation from actually discussing allegations against Joe Biden as allegations against Joe Biden. — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) April 28, 2020

Washington Post prints another predictable headline to soften the blow to @JoeBiden #HeIsWithHer — KarenG (@KgiardenKaren) April 28, 2020

We’re surprised they even used “Biden” in their headline at all.

Related: