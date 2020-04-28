Continuing in the great modern tradition of journalists writing about their favorite subject, themselves, NBC News and MSNBC chairman Andy Lack has posted an opinion piece to NBC’s website arguing that “at this dark hour,” when Americans are scared and journalists are under attack from the White House, journalists are winning the battle.

Lack writes:

Trump’s daily briefings, which sometimes include pertinent and significant information, have also frequently become a sideshow, filled with false and misleading statements, compulsive boasting and self-promotional videos. That’s why with each live briefing, many news outlets, including ours, are aggressively fact-checking in real time, assessing the value to viewers minute to minute and cutting away when warranted.

Despite these challenges, what has become powerfully clear during this pandemic is that the heart of journalism has never been stronger. As ever, journalists are asking tough questions and going where the facts lead. Not looking to win any popularity contests — just doing what Woodward and Bernstein inspired my generation and the generations that followed to always do: seek the best obtainable version of the truth.

What Woodward and Bernstein inspired generations of journalists to believe is that taking out a Republican president is the grand prize. And about those tough questions journalists are asking: “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?” and what do you think about the rumor that a White House official called the coronavirus the “kung flu”? Important stuff.

Yeah, they even closed the Newseum, and journalists have been further triggered by seeing T-shirts reading “Fake News” at Bloomingdale’s. And mean ol’ President Trump even made MSNBC sit in the back row at a joint press conference in the Rose Garden.

The photo of WaPo journalists raising a beer and wishing each other “Merry Impeachmas” will do.

