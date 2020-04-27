We’ve known ever since last Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing that people were going to accuse President Trump of encouraging people to mainline Lysol cleanser; as we reported earlier Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta was still going on about Trump suggesting Americans inject themselves with disinfectants in a tweet about how Monday’s coronavirus was scrapped (it wasn’t).

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld had a question for TV news anchors about injecting toxins into their bodies, although it applies to politicians as well:

Hey media anchors: as you mock the absurdity of injecting toxins, hows that Botox coming along? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 27, 2020

Boom! Drops the 🎤 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) April 27, 2020

They’d frown at this if they could! — Home Magistra Darya (@PepeClinton) April 27, 2020

Anchors or speaker of the house. @SpeakerPelosi — Craig Roberts (@gochico) April 27, 2020

And Democrat presidential nominees. — JenBrooks (@JenBrooks727) April 27, 2020

Gretchen Whitmer's face looks like a wax fruit ready to crack. — John Zmirak (@JZmirak) April 27, 2020

This is why I love you! 😂😂 — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) April 27, 2020

Let them eat botulism. — Rob Vena (@RobVena) April 27, 2020

Off brand use of botulism. — Covid-19 is bad RNG. (@withcomment) April 27, 2020

Botox is literally poison — Catherine W (@dilligaf101) April 27, 2020

They can't tell because they all can't feel their faces. — OEFVet (@chadric10643623) April 27, 2020

I hope they never need chemo. — ConservFem (@FemConserv) April 27, 2020

Or drinking wine/alcohol… the original disinfectant! — Spaceman Basic 🚀 Mike (@mikegehringer) April 27, 2020

Chlorine is a disinfectant. It's in the drinking water. — Billy bob (@Billybo46271221) April 27, 2020

WINNER!

Good job Greg. — C.R. Hodge (@CRHPCB) April 27, 2020

And we’re seeing stories of how “brave” celebrities are for streaming from their homes without their makeup artists and hairdressers.

