CNN’s Chris Cillizza upsets a lot of people every time he publishes one of his news analyses, but he’s really pushing it Saturday by suggesting that Joe Biden needs to directly address the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by former staffer Tara Reade.

Joe Biden needs to address this directly https://t.co/d4arptp8nR — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 25, 2020

This is pretty big news: CNN’s Cillizza is highlighting a rare CNN story on Reade and an episode of “Larry King Live” in which Reade’s mother calls in and seemingly corroborates her daughter’s run-in with a prominent senator. But how could anyone to get Biden, and not just his campaign’s PR outfit, to directly address it?

Hi Chris, Just wondering if you might happen to know anyone (I mean anyone) in the news media who would be in a position to ask Joe directly? You know, like someone who works at CNN maybe? Long shot but worth checking into, no? https://t.co/ztJZaJG64e — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 25, 2020

Someone from your network should ask him directly the next time you bring him on for an interview https://t.co/mQF53opxzk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2020

Maybe @cnn could ask @JoeBiden about Tara Reade directly when they have him on for softball interviews from his basement dungeon. Just a thought — CorpsDawg (@CorpsDawg) April 25, 2020

How many CNN town halls have there been since this story broke? How many questions have CNN asked Biden about Tara Reade? — fugitivemama (@fugitivemama) April 25, 2020

If only several people had spoken to him on a regular basis since these accusations surfaced. @jaketapper @andersoncooper — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) April 25, 2020

CNN should just ask him instead of Nicole Wallace asking him softball questions and tweeting about his “compassion” — Babybiscuit (@Babybiscuit6) April 25, 2020

Welcome to the story, CNN — John Durham’s Goatee (@FiatJustitia_) April 25, 2020

Media needs to investigate this directly. — China for Biden #2020 (@instavire) April 25, 2020

Whoa. You guys are almost acknowledging this. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) April 25, 2020

Can’t wait for Biden to quickly throw out a quick “never happened” as he ends a presser. Journos will say “HE’S ADDRESSED THIS, NOW MOVE ON!!!” in absolute united lockstep…. Meanwhile they had Kavanaugh’s yearbooks & Avenatti was prime time staple by now… — The Quarantined Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) April 25, 2020

Would love to see her testify in a public forum on national TV.

You know–like Blasey-Ford. She could tell the nation the horror of Joe's assault. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 25, 2020

Check his yearbooks, childhood playmates, and college photos. (if camera invented then). https://t.co/l2IX8O3fwR — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) April 25, 2020

I speak media. This is what Chris Cillizza means: "Joe Biden needs to put out a statement about this so that we can all blindly accept it and repeat it and never mention it ever again." https://t.co/OdYgW5Wj3v — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 25, 2020

Translation: We gotta ditch this guy, stat. https://t.co/rVGPBPs6Mn — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) April 25, 2020

Good point:

An important question to ask Biden is whether, according to his own standards, which have been explicitly outlined, this is disqualifying. I think the evidence is limited and we should habitually presume innocence. But Biden does not—or at least has not. https://t.co/BkNT3SbRjE — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 25, 2020

