CNN’s Chris Cillizza upsets a lot of people every time he publishes one of his news analyses, but he’s really pushing it Saturday by suggesting that Joe Biden needs to directly address the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by former staffer Tara Reade.

This is pretty big news: CNN’s Cillizza is highlighting a rare CNN story on Reade and an episode of “Larry King Live” in which Reade’s mother calls in and seemingly corroborates her daughter’s run-in with a prominent senator. But how could anyone to get Biden, and not just his campaign’s PR outfit, to directly address it?

