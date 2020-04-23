As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a black Democrat who caught a lot of flak from his party when he endorsed Donald Trump for president, had announced in a statement, “Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation” and “I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

That was yesterday, though. Now Jones is out Thursday with a new video saying an outpouring of support from his constituents has made him change his mind, and he will not be resigning after all:

