As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a black Democrat who caught a lot of flak from his party when he endorsed Donald Trump for president, had announced in a statement, “Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation” and “I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

That was yesterday, though. Now Jones is out Thursday with a new video saying an outpouring of support from his constituents has made him change his mind, and he will not be resigning after all:

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

My brotha, it's time to #WalkAway, #Blexit #BlackVoicesforTrump . I left the dimmocrats back in 1989 for the same reason – nothing but negativity and bigotry. — Giacomo K. Proud member of Black Voices for Trump (@giacoknox) April 23, 2020

Blacks folks around the country are waking up from the Democrat Matrix. FREE YOUR MIND. 👊 — Kameron (@BlackBrettFavre) April 23, 2020

I literally wore out shoes when I worked for Democratic candidates. But this was when they were the party of free speech and helping out working folk. I don’t even know what they are now. I don’t think they know what they are. But it ain’t pretty. — Michael Lewis (@lewisbooks77) April 23, 2020

As a former Democrat, who is now a Republican, this makes me happy. I'm a conservative, and being a conservative Democrat was just pointless. The party of my grandparents was hijacked by the far-left some time ago. I hope you #WalkAway away some day too. — Snidely Whiplashes Ghost (@MikaelYaron) April 23, 2020

