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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 13, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

It's been another seven rotations here on Earth since we last jettisoned our memes on you, but Monday never stops coming. Seriously, you might have had one of the coolest weekends ever, but if anyone at work asks you about it, you're gonna know there are four people out there who can say, 'Yeah, I came back from circling the moon'. We can't compete with that!

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Whether your weekend was over the moon or not, we still have to deal with the lunarcy that is Monday. We're going to get this day started at full thrust with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

In T minus 3 … 2 … 1 …

Look, not everyone gets to be a famous space traveler. 😂

So many Earthbound wives probably had similar conversations with their husbands that day.

LOLOLOL!

HAHA! Nice. The astronauts seemed to enjoy it, but hey, we're pretty sure if we just descended through Earth's atmosphere at 30,000 miles per hour in a metal turnip, we'd be smiling at ANYTHING … even a life-size doll of James Carville.

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We've always believed you have to have a sense of humor to be willing to strap yourself on top of a rocket that would make Wile E. Coyote blush.

Okay, the quality of our space explorers just took a dramatic turn. We'll move on to other topics, but welcome home, Artemis II crew!

When you think about feats such as this, it's amazing to think about where we've come from …

LOL. We had so many AOL CDs that we could use them for coasters.

Show of hands: Who still has their aol.com email address? 😂

If you answered 'yes', we have a meme for you!

If you want to understand GenX, know that we grew up being certain we were going to die in a nuclear holocaust with the Soviet Union or in a pit of quicksand. It's hard to get bothered over much when you grew up that way.

Feeling old now? Let us 'help' some more …

Ouch. If you really don't want to click (we get it, it's Monday), the last panel says 'Those who played on PS1' and the monkey puppet looks like an ancient Kung Fu master.

It's okay, fellow old people, we were made for a time such as this.

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We've got this! 😂

That's a live shot of GenX today.

Hey, have we got the drink for you!

Bwahaha!

We've come a long way, and technology has grown in leaps and bou …

… never mind. 😂

Speaking of technology, where can we get one of these …

Seriously, folks. We were way too amused by that. 😂

We don't know if this is real or AI, but every last one of you cat owners knows that it COULD be real. 😂

Animals doing weird things, you say?

Kids will be kids … or fawns. Thankfully, not all forest animals play that game …

Wow!

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Every day, fat acceptance increases! 😂

The world is healing. 💀

If we have to see gender reveal videos, please send more like this. LOL.

If you hadn't noticed, Eric Swalwell made some gross news recently …

Just like that, a new meme was born … and, yuck.

LOL.

This looks like curtains for Swalwell. Good.

Dudes. That's how we roll. 😂

The new meme templates got another entry recently. We expect to see more.

We're guessing he never heard the saying 'pride comes before a fall'. 😂

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LOLOLOL! We're cracking up!

The last reply was 'pretty bold of you to say that since you got named after the sound a plunger makes'. 😂

HAHA! That's almost a dad joke …

(We apologize for what's about to happen.)

We're waiting for you to get that one …

Still waiting …

Almost there …

And … it's a Frozen Tundra! 😂

We feel like that one opened Pandora's Box of dad jokes.

HA! Oh man!

L-O-L! [shrieks in terror]

LOL!

STOP! 😂

Okay. Okay. We'll end it.

Let's move on to our classic comedy throwback. This week, we're returning to one of our all-time favorites, Tim Conway with Harvey Korman. This clip showed up in our feed and had a little background on how Conway squeezed every last bit out of the joke.

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These guys always have us laughing out loud!

Never do tree work on a Monday. That's all we're going to say about that.

And that brings an end to our time together this week. Get out there and do your best. Hey, you didn't just get back from a historic trip around the moon, but you're also not Eric Swalwell today. You've got this!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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