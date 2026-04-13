Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's been another seven rotations here on Earth since we last jettisoned our memes on you, but Monday never stops coming. Seriously, you might have had one of the coolest weekends ever, but if anyone at work asks you about it, you're gonna know there are four people out there who can say, 'Yeah, I came back from circling the moon'. We can't compete with that!

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Whether your weekend was over the moon or not, we still have to deal with the lunarcy that is Monday. We're going to get this day started at full thrust with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

In T minus 3 … 2 … 1 …

Ed Fett followed his heart 😂 pic.twitter.com/VaKj4LaTXG — Shana (@cynicallycute) April 6, 2026

Look, not everyone gets to be a famous space traveler. 😂

When NASA wants you to store that snack you only ate half of so they can analyze it when you get back but you got hungry hours ago and already finished that snack 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDkeE6eg8S — ChunkySoupSZN (@H_Williams91) April 6, 2026

So many Earthbound wives probably had similar conversations with their husbands that day.

First moon landing in over 50 yrs… some of these new images are absolutely amazing! pic.twitter.com/1xLTVheeFV — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) April 5, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Imagine you come back from the moon and this is one of the first things you see pic.twitter.com/XYQAp82A5Q — Simone (@girlpowertbh) April 11, 2026

HAHA! Nice. The astronauts seemed to enjoy it, but hey, we're pretty sure if we just descended through Earth's atmosphere at 30,000 miles per hour in a metal turnip, we'd be smiling at ANYTHING … even a life-size doll of James Carville.

“this is the furthest i’ve been away from reid in a long time” LMAOO pic.twitter.com/j3sfNhvxC1 — maia (@lessiirusso) April 11, 2026

We've always believed you have to have a sense of humor to be willing to strap yourself on top of a rocket that would make Wile E. Coyote blush.

Okay, the quality of our space explorers just took a dramatic turn. We'll move on to other topics, but welcome home, Artemis II crew!

When you think about feats such as this, it's amazing to think about where we've come from …

“This is gonna sound fake but we used to get internet in the mail” 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/7ISIMII82g — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 12, 2026

LOL. We had so many AOL CDs that we could use them for coasters.

Show of hands: Who still has their aol.com email address? 😂

If you answered 'yes', we have a meme for you!

If you want to understand GenX, know that we grew up being certain we were going to die in a nuclear holocaust with the Soviet Union or in a pit of quicksand. It's hard to get bothered over much when you grew up that way.

Feeling old now? Let us 'help' some more …

Ouch. If you really don't want to click (we get it, it's Monday), the last panel says 'Those who played on PS1' and the monkey puppet looks like an ancient Kung Fu master.

It's okay, fellow old people, we were made for a time such as this.

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Gen X trained for this… pic.twitter.com/NzfMEI9o0D — Prairie Putz (@putzisbackbaby) April 12, 2026

We've got this! 😂

That's a live shot of GenX today.

Hey, have we got the drink for you!

One sip and my knees won't squeak anymore pic.twitter.com/bcUw4UNdOX — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 12, 2026

Bwahaha!

We've come a long way, and technology has grown in leaps and bou …

A second great reason not to leave you laptop unattended 😂 pic.twitter.com/SKGvWkMMo3 — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) April 12, 2026

… never mind. 😂

Speaking of technology, where can we get one of these …

How was this filmed? 😭 pic.twitter.com/p3ngCbTk89 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) April 6, 2026

Seriously, folks. We were way too amused by that. 😂

We don't know if this is real or AI, but every last one of you cat owners knows that it COULD be real. 😂

Animals doing weird things, you say?

“Touch a human and run.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/DkYEu5Subo — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) April 7, 2026

Kids will be kids … or fawns. Thankfully, not all forest animals play that game …

Wow!

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Every day, fat acceptance increases! 😂

The world is healing. 💀

That single confetti: "Hey, it's a girl!" pic.twitter.com/eeoVeuWDba — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) April 11, 2026

If we have to see gender reveal videos, please send more like this. LOL.

If you hadn't noticed, Eric Swalwell made some gross news recently …

Just like that, a new meme was born … and, yuck.

LOL.

“We lost Eric Swalwell in California” pic.twitter.com/95QnaDbBcp — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 11, 2026

This looks like curtains for Swalwell. Good.

Now thats a great prank😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1tENPwQTpE — Catherine (@catherine_6907) April 12, 2026

Dudes. That's how we roll. 😂

Me when pastor says “greet someone standing next to you” pic.twitter.com/MEycgst0of — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 12, 2026

The new meme templates got another entry recently. We expect to see more.

Dude felt like a Rhinestone Cowboy for a brief moment. pic.twitter.com/e9wl08k6N3 — Dweller (@One_Way_Home) April 12, 2026

We're guessing he never heard the saying 'pride comes before a fall'. 😂

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pic.twitter.com/fOy4zFDbyJ — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) April 12, 2026

LOLOLOL! We're cracking up!

The last reply was 'pretty bold of you to say that since you got named after the sound a plunger makes'. 😂

HAHA! That's almost a dad joke …

(We apologize for what's about to happen.)

We're waiting for you to get that one …

Still waiting …

Almost there …

And … it's a Frozen Tundra! 😂

We feel like that one opened Pandora's Box of dad jokes.

Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/JzhbfkHzAw — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 12, 2026

HA! Oh man!

L-O-L! [shrieks in terror]

LOL!

STOP! 😂

🎶 when there’s something weird/ and it don’t taste good 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BhSVodLC69 — NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) April 11, 2026

Okay. Okay. We'll end it.

Let's move on to our classic comedy throwback. This week, we're returning to one of our all-time favorites, Tim Conway with Harvey Korman. This clip showed up in our feed and had a little background on how Conway squeezed every last bit out of the joke.

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Harvey Korman laughed so hard at the word "Koala", Tim Conway surprised him with it again the next time they did the Old Man sketch pic.twitter.com/D0mSuRWLeq — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) April 11, 2026

These guys always have us laughing out loud!

Imagine doing all of that work and then this happens…. pic.twitter.com/fpXdPjQn7A — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 12, 2026

Never do tree work on a Monday. That's all we're going to say about that.

And that brings an end to our time together this week. Get out there and do your best. Hey, you didn't just get back from a historic trip around the moon, but you're also not Eric Swalwell today. You've got this!

Until we meme again …

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