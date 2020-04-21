With tens of millions of Americans suddenly facing employment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still blessed to have a plentiful supply of media reporters. The most famous, or at least Twitter-famous, is the dynamic duo of CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, but there are others. Here, Ben Smith, the New York Times’ media columnist, calls CNN’s bizarre live shot of Chris Cuomo emerging from the tomb “pretty remarkable” — and this is coming from a guy who used to work at BuzzFeed.

The extent to which CNN has adopted reality TV values here is pretty remarkable. Including eliding the controversy over Cuomo's travel. https://t.co/AOS1spHYSR — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 21, 2020

Cuomo’s short hop over to the Hamptons, you mean?

That's certainly one way of putting all of this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2020

@brianstelter and @oliverdarcy will be all over this I’m sure — MugsyB (@mugsyboguesdc) April 21, 2020

You know who was all over it? NBC News and MSNBC senior media reporter Dylan Byers (that makes four media reporters in one post, if you don’t count this editor), who thought the mood inside CNN must be good because of their … ratings?

Not going to weigh in on “news” vs “self referential reality TV” debate, but will add this: So long as people are talking about CNN the mood inside CNN is that CNN is winning, or at least doing something right. Cable news is a business and it measures itself on ratings/engagement https://t.co/rlGdI6h6XU — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 21, 2020

CNN certainly has some “engagement” on social media, except for Darcy, who’s blocked everyone by now.

CNN's ratings issues seem to dispel this notion, but ok. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 21, 2020

So the negative attention of being partisan hacktastics is better than no attention at all?

That's one way to go. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) April 21, 2020

Okay, fine. But then folks like @OliverDarcy and @BrianStelter need to drop the absurd, haughty preening that we should treat them as "firefighters, vanguards of democracy," blah blah blah …https://t.co/oFQ5ZP8IFk — David Henry (@imau2fan) April 21, 2020

Call them what they are. Jeff Zucker’s court jester eunuchs — skeletor (@skeleto06292483) April 21, 2020

It’s the only way in their mind.

Clicks make bucks. pic.twitter.com/0CreHUM0Ew — Corona CHAOS Calvin🎙🍿 (@DarthCalvin) April 21, 2020

That's pathetic. I know the old bromide, the only bad PR is no PR, but c'mon! We're calling them liars. A "news" org. — Uncut Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) April 21, 2020

LMAO! What a take here! — Me (@marathonman2019) April 21, 2020

Uh…. great take genius. “Ratings” say otherwise. — jjllsmith (@jjllsmith2) April 21, 2020

Also luckily for CNN they are propped up by silicon valley, they have to be propped up because they can't compete on platforms like Twitter and YouTube. Regular YouTube creators who do news analysis and opinion etc would destroy CNN without that help. — Geral (@hammonds_geral) April 21, 2020

CNN gets beat by the Cartoon Network in ratings. — Queso Cheese (@jmlucyc) April 21, 2020

So, conversely, as long as Brian Stelter is taking everyday about @FoxNews, Fox is #winning? — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) April 21, 2020

Being mocked isn't winning. Ratings 📉 Mocking 📈 — @_NPOB1 Hello there Fake 📰 (@_NPOB1) April 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 21, 2020

@CNN is winning?? 😂😂😂 The only thing they are winning at is losing. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Patriotic Lake Surfer (@SurferLake) April 21, 2020

So it's okay if everyone thinks you're a terrible person as long as they're thinking of you? — Lesa Carroll (@Absolut_Boston) April 21, 2020

“Everyone thinks we’re a bunch of pompous, incompetent, nagging partisan hacks, but at least they’re talking about us.” — Austere Quarantined Memeist (@AustereVerbNoun) April 21, 2020

“All publicity is good publicity” has been a hacky myth since 2005 — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) April 21, 2020

They are delusional — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) April 21, 2020

Soooo, I guess we’re not doing the facts first thing anymore — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 21, 2020

"We're a national and industry punchline! WE'RE SO WINNING!" – Dylan Byers — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) April 21, 2020

@CNN isn’t winning if the country is talking about how awful they are. Because that means the country is finding their news elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/FUs8H3mb6l — klarson (@kglarson) April 21, 2020

“Not going to weigh in on ‘wealth’ vs ‘payday loan’ debate, but will add this: So long as I have more money in my pocket this very instant I am winning, or at least doing something right. Debt is meaningless and I measure myself on dolla dolla bills y’all” — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 21, 2020

So it’s not about truth. Got it. — Blue Checked hydrocarbon expert. (@IlIRyanDWIIl) April 21, 2020

@CNN enjoys notoriety … I don't see a way to break the cycle. — JDoors (@DuaneEH) April 21, 2020

CNN, making itself the Jerry Springer of cable news. Who knew THAT was their business model? @elonmusk @yesnicksearcy @RealJamesWoods @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/Hj4dYrfpc7 — Damn the Wuhan, full speed ahead! (@DeploraDave) April 21, 2020

If Sean Hannity did something like that would you hold this same view? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing 🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) April 21, 2020

Bet you'd say the exact same for Fox News. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 21, 2020

We’re talking about ‘em, but still ain’t nobody watching ‘em. “Engagement” =/= ratings, which do = advertising dollars. — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) April 21, 2020

And their ratings are mediocre compared to their competitors. Tweets like yours would suggest that this is all reality TV posing as news because this attempt at deception is just you promoting their grift — Moose7195 (@moose7195) April 21, 2020

What would you say you do as a "media reporter" then? pic.twitter.com/xaIB0YH8SC — Microchip™ Fan Account (official) (@TGlorph) April 21, 2020

LOL No, CNN is not winning, or doing something right. — Slender Man Privilege (@Slenderrific) April 21, 2020

So in other words going to a "reality TV" format where everything is scripted and fake is "winning". — Pax Trumpiana (@CincinnatusPax) April 21, 2020

"So long as people are talking about OJ, the mood around OJ is that OJ is winning, or at least doing something right." J-school, despite what you were told, there *is* such a thing as bad press. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) April 21, 2020

“Talking about” ≠ “watching” which is what television revenue is based on. CNN is bad at everything and so are you. — Jester Redux (@JStgoalie) April 21, 2020

Well, we’re glad the mood inside CNN is that CNN is winning because it makes for some really funny tweets.

Related: