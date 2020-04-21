With tens of millions of Americans suddenly facing employment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still blessed to have a plentiful supply of media reporters. The most famous, or at least Twitter-famous, is the dynamic duo of CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, but there are others. Here, Ben Smith, the New York Times’ media columnist, calls CNN’s bizarre live shot of Chris Cuomo emerging from the tomb “pretty remarkable” — and this is coming from a guy who used to work at BuzzFeed.

Cuomo’s short hop over to the Hamptons, you mean?

You know who was all over it? NBC News and MSNBC senior media reporter Dylan Byers (that makes four media reporters in one post, if you don’t count this editor), who thought the mood inside CNN must be good because of their … ratings?

CNN certainly has some “engagement” on social media, except for Darcy, who’s blocked everyone by now.

Well, we’re glad the mood inside CNN is that CNN is winning because it makes for some really funny tweets.

