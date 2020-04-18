As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the Biden campaign’s new “I’m On Team Joe” avatar-maker was a massive hit — with conservatives who hijacked it to troll the presumptive Democratic nominee relentlessly. Sometimes it’s better not to try to help.

On Friday we got the human form of someone trying to help courtesy of Resistance member and actress Angela Belcamino, who gave the world its first look at her “Liberate America of Trump” dance, which has over 1.2 million views. If you’re not one of those views, here you go:

Liberate America of Trump dance. pic.twitter.com/mogMob8uOT — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 17, 2020

Trump is finished now, guys.

They literally meme themselves 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x8T4ycTIUy — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) April 18, 2020

I’m sorry this has happened to you … pic.twitter.com/fAR2tU7V25 — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) April 17, 2020

But there's no music and this is weird — 2020 Landslide Covfefe ✨☕🇺🇸 (@MAGACovfefe2) April 17, 2020

It is weird, but a lot of people added music. Here’s a good selection (language warning):

Poor thing. Bless her heart. — Dfhappy (@dfhappy) April 18, 2020

What is this cringe — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 17, 2020

WHITE GIRLS! STOP THIS! — Swarley (@zach__af) April 18, 2020

This has got to be the 'Whitest' tweet ever sent 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) April 18, 2020

What the hell is this. Please ban white women — Hans Schneider (@HansSchneider15) April 18, 2020

Her name is Karen isn’t it? — Yvonne Fear is the Virus (@_YvonneBurton) April 18, 2020

this video just made me decide to vote for trump — chris (@TonyBeast1957) April 18, 2020

I hate Trump as much as anyone. But I haven’t cringed this hard in a VERY long time — Danny (@DanielG3709) April 17, 2020

I'm going to vote Trump because of this. Not going to lie, was going to anyway, but this dance assures me I made the right choice. #Trump2020Landslide — Sonya™ (@SonyaSmith) April 17, 2020

Let the political dance off BEGIN! pic.twitter.com/fjKrVhcAE0 — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) April 18, 2020

You look stiffer dancing than Forrest Gump with leg braces. Just remember: cringy is as cringy does pic.twitter.com/8h9xNu0pBD — European Internationalist (@TheNastyLee) April 18, 2020

Call 9-1-1 if you think you're having a stroke. — 🏴‍☠️ҜⱮƒÐ𝕄_ҜîÐ➁ØѲʘ™🏴‍☠️ ↫ theorist (@KMFDM_Kid2000) April 18, 2020

oh noo please noo… this will destroy Trump… you found his weakness a girl who's built like a barrel and has a receding hairline dancing alone in an empty alley — Senile Ron Burgundy (@semen_beamer) April 18, 2020

I thought someone was making a parody of someone else. Until I realized you’re a parody of yourself #TDS — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) April 18, 2020

you should study dance at college. you should take out thousands of dollars of student loans. your talent is undeniable. you will go far. @DeAnna4Congress @rosemcgowan @RealJamesWoods — SouthshoreProject (@SouthshoreProj1) April 18, 2020

Another reason to #WalkAway from these clowns 🤡 — Kobe (@Kobe27846853) April 18, 2020

This tweet goin’ like you thought? — PalmerShibePark (@Av1Ford) April 18, 2020

We saw a couple of people trying to be positive.

