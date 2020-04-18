As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the Biden campaign’s new “I’m On Team Joe” avatar-maker was a massive hit — with conservatives who hijacked it to troll the presumptive Democratic nominee relentlessly. Sometimes it’s better not to try to help.

On Friday we got the human form of someone trying to help courtesy of Resistance member and actress Angela Belcamino, who gave the world its first look at her “Liberate America of Trump” dance, which has over 1.2 million views. If you’re not one of those views, here you go:

Trump is finished now, guys.

It is weird, but a lot of people added music. Here’s a good selection (language warning):

Trending

We saw a couple of people trying to be positive.

Tags: Angela BelcaminoequalityLiberate America of Trump dance