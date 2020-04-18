As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the Biden campaign’s new “I’m On Team Joe” avatar-maker was a massive hit — with conservatives who hijacked it to troll the presumptive Democratic nominee relentlessly. Sometimes it’s better not to try to help.
On Friday we got the human form of someone trying to help courtesy of Resistance member and actress Angela Belcamino, who gave the world its first look at her “Liberate America of Trump” dance, which has over 1.2 million views. If you’re not one of those views, here you go:
Liberate America of Trump dance. pic.twitter.com/mogMob8uOT
Trump is finished now, guys.
They literally meme themselves 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x8T4ycTIUy
I’m sorry this has happened to you … pic.twitter.com/fAR2tU7V25
But there's no music and this is weird
It is weird, but a lot of people added music. Here’s a good selection (language warning):
Poor thing. Bless her heart.
What is this cringe
WHITE GIRLS! STOP THIS!
This has got to be the 'Whitest' tweet ever sent 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
What the hell is this. Please ban white women
Her name is Karen isn’t it?
this video just made me decide to vote for trump
I hate Trump as much as anyone. But I haven’t cringed this hard in a VERY long time
I'm going to vote Trump because of this.
Not going to lie, was going to anyway, but this dance assures me I made the right choice. #Trump2020Landslide
Let the political dance off BEGIN! pic.twitter.com/fjKrVhcAE0
You look stiffer dancing than Forrest Gump with leg braces.
Just remember: cringy is as cringy does pic.twitter.com/8h9xNu0pBD
Call 9-1-1 if you think you're having a stroke.
oh noo please noo… this will destroy Trump… you found his weakness a girl who's built like a barrel and has a receding hairline dancing alone in an empty alley
I thought someone was making a parody of someone else.
Until I realized you’re a parody of yourself #TDS
you should study dance at college. you should take out thousands of dollars of student loans. your talent is undeniable. you will go far. @DeAnna4Congress @rosemcgowan @RealJamesWoods
Another reason to #WalkAway from these clowns 🤡
This tweet goin’ like you thought?
We saw a couple of people trying to be positive.
