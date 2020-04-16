The Joe Biden campaign has rolled out a new toy at avatar.joebiden.com and people are already having a lot of fun with it. All you have to do is upload a photo, add a catchy slogan, and —BOOM! — you’re on Team Joe.

We’re certain we missed lots of good ones, but they’re coming in so quickly it’s hard to keep up — forgive us if we missed yours.

Trending

It’s an actual dog-faced pony soldier!

Gross.

Good question. We appreciate the effort, though.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: avatarI'm on Team JoeJoe Biden