The Joe Biden campaign has rolled out a new toy at avatar.joebiden.com and people are already having a lot of fun with it. All you have to do is upload a photo, add a catchy slogan, and —BOOM! — you’re on Team Joe.

We’re certain we missed lots of good ones, but they’re coming in so quickly it’s hard to keep up — forgive us if we missed yours.

This is way too much fun. pic.twitter.com/Wsdr3aOj0t — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) April 16, 2020

This is my favorite one so far pic.twitter.com/Uk5wY5CDFU — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 16, 2020

Instead of Trump, let's give Joe the Boot… pic.twitter.com/K0kGyhFXlz — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 16, 2020

So, about that Biden site… pic.twitter.com/qwPRKb8u0F — Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020

Just having fun pic.twitter.com/WLrm6mFBN3 — Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020

I may have gotten carried away. pic.twitter.com/AEFUvQ41s5 — Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020

lmaooo why would the Biden campaign give us this tool? pic.twitter.com/SAfDzCQ7qn — 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 16, 2020

Can I eat my KFC first? pic.twitter.com/gvFDwOFhLg — ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 16, 2020

It’s an actual dog-faced pony soldier!

Well. that seals the deal! pic.twitter.com/OYscwAEttX — Mike GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH! 🇺🇸 (@mudflap54) April 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/8bAnSa7Ttl — IQ Lowe formerly with Seymour and Dolittle (@LoweIq) April 16, 2020

Gross.

Who thought this was a good idea — OwnTheLibs (@OwnTheLibs_) April 16, 2020

Good question. We appreciate the effort, though.

