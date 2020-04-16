The Joe Biden campaign has rolled out a new toy at avatar.joebiden.com and people are already having a lot of fun with it. All you have to do is upload a photo, add a catchy slogan, and —BOOM! — you’re on Team Joe.
We’re certain we missed lots of good ones, but they’re coming in so quickly it’s hard to keep up — forgive us if we missed yours.
#TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/d6OAczPezm
— TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) April 16, 2020
This is way too much fun. pic.twitter.com/Wsdr3aOj0t
— Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) April 16, 2020
— Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) April 16, 2020
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 16, 2020
#TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/b5C1oVMgIw
— JOE-verthinking™ 💀 (@josephkoss) April 16, 2020
— Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 16, 2020
This is my favorite one so far pic.twitter.com/Uk5wY5CDFU
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 16, 2020
— Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) April 16, 2020
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 16, 2020
— Ricardo B. Short (@RichardBShort) April 16, 2020
— Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) April 16, 2020
— Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 16, 2020
— ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 16, 2020
— Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 16, 2020
— Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) April 16, 2020
— UnderstandablyBaffled (@BoomerApproved) April 16, 2020
— UnderstandablyBaffled (@BoomerApproved) April 16, 2020
— Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) April 16, 2020
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 16, 2020
— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 16, 2020
Instead of Trump, let's give Joe the Boot… pic.twitter.com/K0kGyhFXlz
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 16, 2020
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 16, 2020
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 16, 2020
— Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) April 16, 2020
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 16, 2020
https://t.co/ppwzmQVr12 pic.twitter.com/REMouJTFBz
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 16, 2020
— Shredgar75 (@ShhrEdgarr) April 16, 2020
So, about that Biden site… pic.twitter.com/qwPRKb8u0F
— Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020
https://t.co/2HNkFBsd9k pic.twitter.com/sRg0M2tUXx
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 16, 2020
Just having fun pic.twitter.com/WLrm6mFBN3
— Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020
I may have gotten carried away. pic.twitter.com/AEFUvQ41s5
— Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020
Yes, I definitely did. pic.twitter.com/dnFYgFcgyo
— Cranky Karen (@StillCrankyAF) April 16, 2020
lmaooo why would the Biden campaign give us this tool? pic.twitter.com/SAfDzCQ7qn
— 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 16, 2020
— Amy Czyk 👍🏼 (@AmyiCzyk) April 16, 2020
— Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 16, 2020
@ScotsFyre @aelfred_D @APLMom #Biden2020 @BidenInsultBot @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/2ANc1310IT
— furious_Stay Six Feet Away_a (@furious_a) April 16, 2020
— ryuge (@0ryuge) April 16, 2020
— ryuge (@0ryuge) April 16, 2020
Can I eat my KFC first? pic.twitter.com/gvFDwOFhLg
— ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 16, 2020
— Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 16, 2020
— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 16, 2020
— Carlos (@ChuckeEChaves) April 16, 2020
— Ken (@danic_98) April 16, 2020
It’s an actual dog-faced pony soldier!
— Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) April 16, 2020
— David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 16, 2020
— Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) April 16, 2020
— Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 16, 2020
Well. that seals the deal! pic.twitter.com/OYscwAEttX
— Mike GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH! 🇺🇸 (@mudflap54) April 16, 2020
— IQ Lowe formerly with Seymour and Dolittle (@LoweIq) April 16, 2020
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 16, 2020
— Chloroquine Blonde (@blndzhvmrfn) April 16, 2020
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 16, 2020
Join the club! #Biden2020 #MeToo #MeTooUnlessItsBiden pic.twitter.com/AxpqRdhN9W
— Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 16, 2020
— Slightly Furloughed Kirk (@jamusp) April 16, 2020
Gross.
— Champion of the Apocalypse 🇺🇸👷 (@ShrimpNPrimeRib) April 16, 2020
Who thought this was a good idea
— OwnTheLibs (@OwnTheLibs_) April 16, 2020
Good question. We appreciate the effort, though.
Related:
‘How about NO hair sniffing?’ Joe Biden asks Twitter what his ‘Campaign Code’ should include and HOOBOY talk about comedy GOLD https://t.co/FktOLeMqJj
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 16, 2020