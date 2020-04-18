OK, we need to pull this classic up from the archives before we get to our featured tweet because it demonstrates so well how liberals can consistently get things wrong:

My sense is that if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad.

If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.

Important difference. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton supporters were sad; some lay on the floor of the Javits Center crying, while others admitted that they went to the restrooms and threw up. However, they were also angry: there were riots in Portland after the election results were announced and violence on the streets on Inauguration Day as Antifa set fire to a limousine owned by a Muslim immigrant:

Limo torched in DC protests belongs to Muslim immigrant https://t.co/bhDVoyWK3F pic.twitter.com/GSD2KGJf7M — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2017

But bestselling author Don Winslow thinks that we should prepare for rioting and violence in the street when President Trump loses to Joe Biden, because there’s no way he’s just going to hand over power peacefully.

I hope Trump loses in November. I'm doing my part to make sure he loses in November. But when he does lose, BE PREPARED for riots & violence in the streets because – mark my words – Donald Trump will NOT accept it, walk away and wish Biden well. He will tear the nation apart. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 18, 2020

Y’all said this shit last time. https://t.co/Xf6w4TmgQz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 18, 2020

You loons said that last time you nutjob. https://t.co/MEvjyw5t92 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2020

😂 remember when they said this in 2016? And when they said this about the Mueller Witch Hunt? And when they said this about impeachment? https://t.co/YYH6P2QW1l — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 18, 2020

You're describing precisely what happened after Hillary lost https://t.co/zmvRhpEhVe — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 19, 2020

You still can't get over the last election. https://t.co/rMostx3oVR — Don Strutz (@nightwing003) April 19, 2020

Remind us, please: which party still refuses to accept the results of the 2016 election? https://t.co/f07oUgxLL6 — Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) April 19, 2020

Remember when they said President Trump wouldn't accept losing in 2016. Hillary Clinton is still crying that she lost the election and Democrats were melting down in the streets… Projection at its finest. https://t.co/svZmnByePU — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 18, 2020

More melodramatic, deluded catastrophizing. One of the many lies leftist progressives tell themselves, is that their views are credible and shared by the majority. Reality always proves them wrong, but

they're just not humble enough to admit it. And so they lose, 24/7. https://t.co/85YWLlvDqk — REXXURECTION (@rexxurection) April 19, 2020

until now, though, only one party has been unable to accept the results of a presidential election. https://t.co/pGyvuPTdyX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 18, 2020

So…………. what will happen when Biden loses? https://t.co/5EggePOkFK — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) April 19, 2020

What's that thing called, when you accuse someone else of what you are (or will be) guilty of? https://t.co/otuzLX5P42 — thotpoizn (@thotpoizn) April 18, 2020

And if he wins, you'll call it illegitimate and call for… tearing the nation apart. You're no better than anyone else. Sit down. https://t.co/y3pSLrWL8z — Evil Red Kid (@_SOURKIDZ_) April 18, 2020

The best part of this narrative that keeps coming up is that only righty kooks have questioned election results before, while mainstream lefties call both the Bush and Trump elections "stolen" https://t.co/rZBUENIyU6 — Cody Holt (@codyholttweets) April 18, 2020

I can't believe these clowns are still tweeting this stuff after the nationwide temper tantrum they've been engaged in for over 3 years now. https://t.co/dnhXxVvheq — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 18, 2020

So he’ll act like a democrat https://t.co/1bBpc9BYVY — Smokeydogg (@smokeydogg777) April 19, 2020

When he wins and y’all riot, we’ll laugh as you get nut shotted by gas canisters. https://t.co/GnNjxpFnym — Jordan Woodward (@WildlandJoker) April 18, 2020

Di..did you tweet this from under your bed you absolute loon? You folks said this in '16, too. Your side actually started riots. GFY. https://t.co/DokYPSSPzd — Snake Plisskenish (@_CrotalusAtrox_) April 19, 2020

He can get Antifa to switch sides? 🤔 https://t.co/U6P9Sw2Fkd — Manish Pamwar (@ManishPamwar) April 18, 2020

I can't wait to see you in the street screaming at the sky. Hahaha https://t.co/N5VaSuwsss pic.twitter.com/GuoZ0VHFYp — Tony Williams (@ProjectMayhem98) April 18, 2020

Do any of you ever get updated talking points or are you obligated to keep repeating the same ones over and over for decades? https://t.co/8xIJvquMgh — Heather (@dswhisperer2) April 18, 2020

Dude, I will retweet this after Trump wins again just so your head explodes. https://t.co/rMostx3oVR — Don Strutz (@nightwing003) April 19, 2020

We got us a tough guy over here …

Dems have guns too, we just don’t feel the need to waggle them like their our dicks to feel like real men. https://t.co/iiu374LymJ — Marcus Wellfleet (@MWellfleet) April 18, 2020

You really should turn them in to be destroyed so they can’t be used in a school shooting; that’s the only responsible thing to do.

Yeah, Obama wished Trump wel…oh wait, no he didn't, he used the FBI to start a spying a campaign and the beginnings of an impeachment. https://t.co/KPrFE7BWJD — Wuhan Scott (@ScottyE_FL) April 18, 2020

Seriously, this narrative has been going around since before the inauguration and the projection is just off the charts. If Joe Biden were to win, all the “gun nuts” on the right would be disappointed and then go to work the next day, just like they did after Mitt Romney lost.

Related: