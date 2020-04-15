A lot of people are already seeing economic stimulus payments appearing in their bank accounts via direct deposit; we’ve even heard of the deceased getting $1,200 stimulus checks.

There was quite the brouhaha on social media Tuesday night, though, when the Washington Post reported that printed stimulus checks would be delayed by several days so that they could be printed with President Trump’s signature on them — or maybe so the president could personally sign each one with a commemorative pen.

That was the story at the time, but the Washington Post updated its story after it was published with a statement from the IRS saying that, no, checks would be going out on schedule:

A Treasury Department spokeswoman, however, denied any delay and said the plan all along was to issue the checks next week.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” the spokeswoman said in a written statement. She said this was a faster process than the stimulus checks the George W. Bush administration issued in 2008 to head off a looming recession.

An IRS representative on Tuesday referred questions to the Treasury Department. After this article was published, the IRS released a written statement on Wednesday that said: “Thanks to hard work and long hours by dedicated IRS employees, these payments are going out on schedule, as planned, without delay, to the nation.”

The original story was sourced to “senior IRS officials,” but if dead people are getting checks, we’ll go with the official statement that yes, the payments are going out without delay.

It’s easy enough to tell who’s telling the truth: We’ll find out soon enough if the checks are on schedule or several days late; and if they are on schedule, we’ll see everyone who retweeted the story delete their tweets and issue corrections.

