Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) shared a text message from a friend which he subsequently verified that says a stimulus payment was made to someone who died in 2018:

Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg. This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened. pic.twitter.com/GBRPcmYMXW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2020

According to Rep. Massie, the family did file the deceased’s 2018 taxes:

Yes, they filed his taxes for 2018. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2020

But, FFS. How many others are out there just like this example? Are they even checking?

this is peak federal government. — laura noel (@fancythis) April 15, 2020

And what about people who are due the money but haven’t gotten it yet? They’re going to be pissed of about stories like this:

Out of hundreds of people I personally know, most of whom are eligible, only 1 friend's girlfriend has got her $1,200. Yet, most people I know, even self employed have already filed and paid their 2019 taxes. But, it's nice to see the IRS is paying dead people. — Sparky 🇺🇸 (@sparkydaily) April 15, 2020

And college students who are paying their own way but still claimed as a dependent by a parent alos are out of luck:

Dead people out here getting checks while college students get nothing https://t.co/WItCxexNsy — Kyle (@kyledellenbaugh) April 15, 2020

So, mailing out a ballot to every address on file should work without a hitch, right?

This is why we can't just mail out ballots to government lists of registered voters. Same bureaucracy, same problems. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) April 15, 2020

And this is what you can expect with mail-in voting . . . — Matt Johnson (@mdjohnson9) April 15, 2020

He'll also be voting in November! — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) April 15, 2020

