We knew that the media, after Monday’s roasting at President Trump’s coronavirus press briefing, would be loaded for bear Tuesday, and with one of Trump’s first announcements that he was suspending funding for the World Health Organization — during a pandemic! — they and the Resistance went crazy.

Yes, Trump is largely blaming the WHO for the mess the United States is in now, for parroting Chinese reports that the coronavirus didn’t spread from animals to humans and claiming his travel ban would probably do more harm than good.

Objective NBC News reporter Katy Tur just went ahead and said what all of the other journalists were implying:

Trump is always looking to blame someone else, the media, governors, now going off on WHO and other nations who didn’t suspend travel from China. Reminder, as @PaulaReidCBS pointed out yesterday – the question is what did Trump do with the time he bought after the China ban. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 14, 2020

As Twitchy reported, after CBS News’ Paula Reid essentially accused Trump of doing nothing in February, his campaign tweeted out a timeline of all the actions that had been taken that month … none of which we’ve seen in the news today.

Goes without saying, the same applies for nearly every single action or word he’s been held accountable for. It’s always someone else’s fault. Always. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 14, 2020

Objective journalist at work.

These folks are supposed to be unbiased right? https://t.co/rBjUY0TdJ5 — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) April 14, 2020

This tweet reaches waaaay more then #trump is. And you damn well know that. — NotJoe (@NotThatGuyJoe) April 14, 2020

And about that travel ban that apparently wasn’t:

It wasn't even a ban. There were restrictions, but still plenty of people traveling from China. — Neo Cortex (@Neo_Cortex_PhD) April 14, 2020

*Partial* China travel ban, please! — Andy Williams #EUResistance 🇪🇺 #GTTO (@Adrewzz) April 14, 2020

There was no travel ban — David Heyman (@dcborn61) April 14, 2020

Funny how all the people who called a travel ban from China xenophobic and racist are now complaining that it wasn’t really a total ban and should have been.

He didn’t organize parades into Chinatown. — Winning2020 TBIYTC (@ob_lora) April 14, 2020

Wake up Katy. WHO has failed. — Rob G (@NYYFan63) April 14, 2020

Is this your opinion? Or actual news. And Paula should be ashamed – her unserious question led to her being publicly rebuked with one scowl from Dr. Fauci. — Btrain 🗡🇺🇸 (@Justlucky3218) April 14, 2020

Can you point out that @NYGovCuomo just did the same thing?🤷‍♂️ — XMD1 (@Md1Xavier) April 14, 2020

No one ever brings it up when Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are on the same page.

BS. Just more lies from the trump hating democrat party propaganda media. Take your hate, your distortions, and your lies and go pound them through a rat hole. This is not news, just hate. You can no longer call yourself a news network. — Doug Townsend (@AZHighlander) April 14, 2020

You’re not at all concerned about the death that happened all over the world as a result? Only how it looks on Trump? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) April 14, 2020

You MSM mouth pieces started your coup against @POTUS since the afternoon of his inauguration. NOTHING you have said since has been credible Even when you print something with a shred of truth, it's couched in the most negative, character-smearing way Journalism not your forte — MACUSA2020❌⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ (@MACUSA2019) April 14, 2020

In order to fix a problem, you have to shine the light on it. If the blame lay elsewhere, what do you expect him to do? Did you see the memo from WHO Jan 10? I suggest you look it up. Didn't you call @Potus racist for halting flights from China? You're a disgrace — MACUSA2020❌⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ (@MACUSA2019) April 14, 2020

As we write this, “Blaming the WHO” and “Blaming WHO” are both trending topics on Twitter. It’s amazing how many people refuse to hold China or the WHO at all responsible for the COVID outbreak being as bad as it is. Don’t all the same people who claim that Trump never takes responsibility for anything realize that they reflexively blame everything bad that happens on Trump?

