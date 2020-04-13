As Twitchy reported earlier, CBS News’ Paula Reid managed to tick off the always mild-mannered Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monday’s press briefing by suggesting he was essentially doing a hostage video and not saying what he was saying voluntarily — something Fauci rigorously denied.

Reid also got into it with President Trump over the administration’s response to the coronavirus in February; essentially, the media narrative is that Trump closed off incoming flights from China at the end of January and took February off, doing nothing — a suggestion Trump wasn’t having.

.@PaulaReidCBS presses Pres. Trump about his administration's early actions on the coronavirus, after he spent the beginning of his press conference complaining about his media coverage https://t.co/ySmFq3sUis pic.twitter.com/iKuTfTqg4I — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2020

"You know you're a fake, you know that," Trump says to @PaulaReidCBS, who is repeatedly pressing him on what his administration did during the whole month of February. He doesn't answer that part of it. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 13, 2020

Attacking the questioner is often evidence one doesn’t have a good answer. https://t.co/UkDk1bx7ZR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2020

Or evidence that the questioner isn’t asking in good faith. For their part, the Trump War Room quickly tweeted pages of accomplishments by the administration in February — somewhere around the time Speaker Nancy Pelosi was encouraging everyone to come out and celebrate Lunar New Year in Chinatown.

Media keep asking what the Trump Administration was doing in February to combat the coronavirus after restricting travel from China. There's a helpful timeline for that! https://t.co/0FnwKeUjbb pic.twitter.com/mVPrd2m8Z4 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 13, 2020

That’s going to be tough to read, so:

February 3: The CDC had a team ready to travel to China to obtain critical information on the novel coronavirus, but were in the U.S. awaiting permission to enter by the Chinese government. February 4: President Trump vowed in his State of the Union Address to “take all necessary steps” to protect Americans from the coronavirus. February 6: The CDC began shipping CDC-Developed test kits for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to U.S. and international labs. February 7: President Trump told reporters that the CDC is working with China on the coronavirus. February 9: The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefed governors from across the nation at the National Governors’ Association Meeting in Washington. February 11: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expanded a partnership with Janssen Research & Development to “expedite the development” of a coronavirus vaccine. February 12: The U.S. shipped test kits for the 2019 novel coronavirus to approximately 30 countries who lacked the necessary reagents and other materials. February 12: The CDC was prepared to travel to China but had yet to receive permission from the Chinese government. February 14: The CDC began working with five labs to conduct “community-based influenza surveillance” to study and detect the spread of coronavirus. February 18: HHS announced it would engage with Sanofi Pasteur in an effort to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and to develop treatment for coronavirus infections. February 22: A WHO team of international experts arrives in Wuhan, China. February 24: The Trump Administration sent a letter to Congress requesting at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. February 26: President Trump discussed coronavirus containment efforts with Indian PM Modi and updated the press on his Administration’s containment efforts in the U.S. during his state visit to India. February 29: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed certified labs to develop and begin testing coronavirus testing kits while reviewing pending applications. February 29: The Trump Administration: Announced a level 4 travel advisory to areas of Italy and South Korea.

Barred all travel to Iran.

Barred the entry of foreign citizens who visited Iran in the last 14 days.

Not quoting in context is not professional. "You know you are a fake, you know that, your whole network, the way you cover it is fake. Not all of you, but the people are wise to you, that is why you have a lower approval rating than you have had before times probably three." — 🌼 Anne 🌼 (@Siwgth) April 13, 2020

It's also a good way to point out that the questioner is a lying perfidious partisan hack, like you. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 13, 2020

Oh, so we’re pretending that someone asking what was done for the entire month of February is a serious journalist asking a serious question. Media is absolutely the enemy of the people right now. https://t.co/CJ1SXMqS17 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 13, 2020

Naah, it`s because the questions are irrelevant and stupid. — oeyvind toft (@oeyvtoft) April 13, 2020

Hey Jake, do you consider yourself an objective journalist? — Joe “We Hold These Truths, etc” Dierté (@JoeDiert1) April 13, 2020

Attacking the president instead of asking a relevant question means you are fake news. — Free MICHIGAN 🇺🇸 (@TvWatch365) April 13, 2020

Asking questions where you have the answer is the act of an idiot. — A Columbian Patriot (@jabhome) April 13, 2020

News media deserve All the contempt and disrespect thrown their way. You all lie, smear, and misinform especially against Trump, but then go out of your way to ignore bad behavior by Pelosi, Schiff and Schumer. The PR you give Democracts should be considered an in kind donation. — Ethically Harvested Gold Baby! (@SiscoJames) April 13, 2020

Not if it's Fake News like you people. Suck It, Tapper. Does it ever get tiresome being a NPC and just saying "Orange Man Bad" everyday? And then the Orange Man beating the crap out of @CNN and all the MSM and your masters, the @DNC, every single time? pic.twitter.com/DRtwmtY9Sb — Dick Feller "It's Dick's World, Ya'll Are Renting" (@FellerDick) April 13, 2020

Suck it Jake. The people are no longer sheep thanks to President Trump. Explains exactly why the Democrats and FAKE NEWS want him out so badly.

Great Awakening pic.twitter.com/fUvowwHsj2 — Jerry Nadler’s Belt (@Fitzyleelee) April 13, 2020

The media constantly attacking POTUS regardless of the effort being extended to help all Americans – shows a lack of journalistic integrity. — Joe Hidin' (@LacitoJuan) April 13, 2020

He’s not trying to help Americans … he’s just in it for that sweet, sweet hundred bucks or so his mutual fund might make on Plaquenil.

Asking lying, crapwitted questions is often the reason someone doesn't bother to answer you. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) April 13, 2020

Well, the media narrative of the day what that Trump had done absolutely nothing in February, so the White House correspondents had to stick to that.

Related: