As Twitchy reported earlier, CBS News’ Paula Reid managed to tick off the always mild-mannered Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monday’s press briefing by suggesting he was essentially doing a hostage video and not saying what he was saying voluntarily — something Fauci rigorously denied.

Reid also got into it with President Trump over the administration’s response to the coronavirus in February; essentially, the media narrative is that Trump closed off incoming flights from China at the end of January and took February off, doing nothing — a suggestion Trump wasn’t having.

Or evidence that the questioner isn’t asking in good faith. For their part, the Trump War Room quickly tweeted pages of accomplishments by the administration in February — somewhere around the time Speaker Nancy Pelosi was encouraging everyone to come out and celebrate Lunar New Year in Chinatown.

That’s going to be tough to read, so:

February 3: The CDC had a team ready to travel to China to obtain critical information on the novel coronavirus, but were in the U.S. awaiting permission to enter by the Chinese government.

February 4: President Trump vowed in his State of the Union Address to “take all necessary steps” to protect Americans from the coronavirus.

February 6: The CDC began shipping CDC-Developed test kits for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to U.S. and international labs.

February 7: President Trump told reporters that the CDC is working with China on the coronavirus.

February 9: The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefed governors from across the nation at the National Governors’ Association Meeting in Washington.

February 11: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expanded a partnership with Janssen Research & Development to “expedite the development” of a coronavirus vaccine.

February 12: The U.S. shipped test kits for the 2019 novel coronavirus to approximately 30 countries who lacked the necessary reagents and other materials.

February 12: The CDC was prepared to travel to China but had yet to receive permission from the Chinese government.

February 14: The CDC began working with five labs to conduct “community-based influenza surveillance” to study and detect the spread of coronavirus.

February 18: HHS announced it would engage with Sanofi Pasteur in an effort to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and to develop treatment for coronavirus infections.

February 22: A WHO team of international experts arrives in Wuhan, China.

February 24: The Trump Administration sent a letter to Congress requesting at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

February 26: President Trump discussed coronavirus containment efforts with Indian PM Modi and updated the press on his Administration’s containment efforts in the U.S. during his state visit to India.

February 29: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed certified labs to develop and begin testing coronavirus testing kits while reviewing pending applications.

February 29: The Trump Administration:

  • Announced a level 4 travel advisory to areas of Italy and South Korea.
  • Barred all travel to Iran.
  • Barred the entry of foreign citizens who visited Iran in the last 14 days.

He’s not trying to help Americans … he’s just in it for that sweet, sweet hundred bucks or so his mutual fund might make on Plaquenil.

Well, the media narrative of the day what that Trump had done absolutely nothing in February, so the White House correspondents had to stick to that.

