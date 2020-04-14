Donald Trump kicked off today’s White House COVID19 press briefing with a piece of good news:

Watch:

Trending

Cue the righteous outrage from the usual suspects:

Spare us. The WHO deserves to be held accountable for their shameful misconduct.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19David AxelrodDonald TrumpEvan McMullinMolly Jong-FastTom NicholsTommy VietorWHOWorld Health Organization