We apologize for having already done a post on Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam today about his newly signed common-sense gun control laws, but that was Friday. A day later, he’s back on Twitter telling us how proud he is to sign new laws that repeal discriminatory language from Virginia’s books. That “reconciliation tour” he took of places like black colleges after a yearbook photo emerged of him wearing either blackface or a Klan hood surfaced must have really touched him.

So one law creates a commission to figure out whose statue should replace Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol — that will be good news to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who way back in August of 2017 urged then-Speaker Paul Ryan to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol building; the poor thing has had to walk past those since, what, 1987?

How much longer must members of Congress suffer walking past that Robert E. Lee statue while Virginia’s commission does its work to find a replacement?

