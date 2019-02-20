Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who apologized for being in a yearbook picture wearing blackface, then said it wasn’t him, and then admitted he had worn blackface to a dance contest around the same time, still has his job.

On top of his other duties, Northam promised he’d go on a “reconciliation tour” to make amends to those who were offended and to educate himself about diversity and racism. It turns out he’s actually going through with it and will stop at a black college Thursday to show how woke he is.

Because this is the same guy whose wife had to tell him not to moonwalk during a press conference.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackfacemoonwalknprRalph Northamreconciliation tour