Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who apologized for being in a yearbook picture wearing blackface, then said it wasn’t him, and then admitted he had worn blackface to a dance contest around the same time, still has his job.

On top of his other duties, Northam promised he’d go on a “reconciliation tour” to make amends to those who were offended and to educate himself about diversity and racism. It turns out he’s actually going through with it and will stop at a black college Thursday to show how woke he is.

After a calamitous few weeks, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam heading out on what he's calling a reconciliation tour starting Thursday, Feb. 21 at historically black Virginia Union University. https://t.co/8KzKi3s8IC — NPR (@NPR) February 18, 2019

