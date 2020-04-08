We literally couldn’t tell you how many tweets we’ve seen from people certain that President Trump has some massive financial stake in hydroxychloroquine and that’s the reason he keeps talking up the drug as a possible game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. The New York Times blew the story wide open Tuesday, reporting that Trump has a small interest in Sanofi, which makes the brand-name Plaquenil.

How small? Really small. So small that even Snopes rated the New York Times story “Mostly False.” As the Daily Caller reports, “Trump’s personal stake in the company is estimated to be as small as $99.” Or maybe as big as $500 or so.

Still, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the president if he had any investments in hydroxychloroquine as he left Wednesday’s presser.

Trump is asked by @Acosta if he has any investments in hydroxychloroquine. "No I don't" Snopes rated this claim "mostly false"https://t.co/KPdkKdDzQ1 pic.twitter.com/e1lPeV3zpq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2020

So he does have an investment … one which could net him hundreds of dollars.

OMG! Can we please stop with this! It has been OFF PATENT for DECADES! — LOGAN CAT LOVES TRUMP 2020 (@PamelaCortesi1) April 8, 2020

I hear aspirin is making a comeback. Go invest. — Michael Bello, MD (@ayavei) April 8, 2020

I don’t think anyone is invested in it. It’s a low margin drug. It would be stupid to invest! — Elwood P Dowd (@elwoodpdowd7) April 8, 2020

If he has it bundled in a mutual fund… is that really an investment. He might not have even known it was there…. Snopes is a joke anyway. — Krista Hilton (@KristaMHilton) April 8, 2020

If he owns it in a mutual then it’s splitting hairs! Stop the stupidity — bobtripp (@bobtripp10) April 8, 2020

Leave it to that clown to always presume the worst. His ridiculous presumptions and bias show just how weak his character truly is. Now more than ever. — J🌸bean60 (@Bean60J) April 8, 2020

Please do not insult clowns that way. Let’s just refer to him as a circus professional — Don Shaffer (@DOTConsultants) April 8, 2020

Trump is 100% separated from his investments. So, he has none. His broker has them all. Trump can pick them up later. — Sammy4231 (@Sammy44231) April 9, 2020

Trump has $500 (as a percentage) in a mutual fund in a blind trust. Agggggghhhhh 😉 — sdnerf (@sdnerf) April 8, 2020

He a small stake that comes out to 4 hundred dollars and some change…move on — *FiddleSticks* (@NFrontone) April 9, 2020

He literally would earn TENS of dollars off a GENERIC DRUG. pic.twitter.com/FBK87gaows — z3r0Fuxx (@z3r0Fuxx) April 8, 2020

He stands to make thousands of cents even. — H.McD (@HMCD1616) April 9, 2020

Snopes is a divorced dude working out of his basement. Let’s get a fact check on that snopes. — M&M (@realistxleft) April 9, 2020

@Acosta is a huge tool. — Little Bluebird Censors The Right (@BluebirdRight) April 9, 2020

Stupidest thing ever tied to Trump — Bdk Roofing (@bdkroofing) April 9, 2020

No, that would be involuntary manslaughter for telling an Arizona woman to feed her husband fish-tank cleaner.

Related: