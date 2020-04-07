Blue-check Twitter is going nuts this morning sharing a New York Times article that suggested President Trump and people close to him stand to gain if hydroxychloroquine actually works as a coronavirus therapeutic.

“Trump himself has a small interest in @Sanofi, which makes a brand-name hydroxychloroquine version”:

Here’s the exact quote from the article that has everyone fired up: “Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine”:

Except, there are two things wrong with this “dunk.”

For starters, the drug is off-patent and it’s being manufactured by lots of companies. Sanofi isn’t going to make much money on it. But don’t believe us, here’s George Conway:

And secondly, the “small personal financial interest” is a mutual fund that’s owned by a family trust and this means this revelation is one gigantic nothingburger. Again, don’t believe us. Here’s Trump-critic Walter Shaub saying “don’t get excited about this finding”:

And “there’s nothing wrong with this financial interest”:

Try again, libs.

