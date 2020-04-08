As Twitchy reported, Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing went a bit off the rails, with President Trump asked about a possible pardon for Joe Exotic of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.” Not surprisingly, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race came up as well, which led to Trump wondering out loud why Barack Obama hasn’t come out in support of Sleepy Joe Biden yet. Trump says he suspects Obama knows something the rest of us don’t.

Trending

NOOOOOOOO!

We think that’s a pretty solid prediction.

