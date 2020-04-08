As Twitchy reported, Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing went a bit off the rails, with President Trump asked about a possible pardon for Joe Exotic of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.” Not surprisingly, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race came up as well, which led to Trump wondering out loud why Barack Obama hasn’t come out in support of Sleepy Joe Biden yet. Trump says he suspects Obama knows something the rest of us don’t.

Very strange that President Obama didn't endorse Joe Biden long ago 🤔 What does he know that the American people don't? pic.twitter.com/emRWuZae1G — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 8, 2020

LOL! Trump on Obama endorsing Biden… "Why hasnt Obama supported Biden yet? …He knows something you dont know… I think I know." — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 8, 2020

Master Troll — Lynette Rinker (@rinker_lynette) April 8, 2020

That was beautiful — Wicked74303 (@Wicked74303) April 8, 2020

He knows about Joe’s dirty shenanigans with China and he doesn’t want that blowback on his already-lethargic legacy Plus… he knows Joe can no longer string 2 sentences together — Cheryl 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸💙 (@cheryleliz) April 8, 2020

He knows the bank accounts he has all his Chinese and Ukraine money in. — Colorado2A (@a_colorado2) April 8, 2020

Say what you want but Trump is not stupid, he knows just like we all know, even the Trump haters that all of this is prelude to something bigger. Poor Biden is a puppet, someone is above him pulling the strings. I feel bad because he doesn’t know what is going on himself. — Shannon (@Shannon98583073) April 8, 2020

Michelle Obama will be announced soon. — HAL is NOW (@WrittenConcepts) April 8, 2020

NOOOOOOOO!

Does seem odd – those two being soul mates and all. — dontclicksend (@dontclicksend) April 8, 2020

The thrill is gone. pic.twitter.com/Z49HiypfsS — Albert Latham (@albert1776) April 8, 2020

He KNOWS he's defeated. Period. — DjtchWjtch La DéPlorable 🇺🇸 (@djtchwjtch) April 8, 2020

Would you want to be in a sinking ship? #RememberTheUkraine — Lori (@lori727planet3) April 8, 2020

He knows that Joe is a sure loser & does not want to go on the records backing a loser. That's why. — James (@OCBMan) April 8, 2020

He'll endorse him this week. Here's Obama's speech: "uh, Joe is, uh, uh, uh true patriot, who uh, uh, is the uhhhh, best person, uh to, uh, lead us forward. Let me be clear, uh, Joe is, uh, uh, really, uh, uh, good… — David Allen Duke (@DavidAllenDuke2) April 8, 2020

We think that’s a pretty solid prediction.

