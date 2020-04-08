Full disclosure: This editor has never watched “Tiger King” on Netflix, but judging from our Twitter feeds, everyone else has. It’s become such a phenomenon that a reporter at Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing asked President Trump if he’d considering pardoning Joe Exotic.

When asked if he would pardon Joe Exotic, the incarcerated star of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” Pres. Trump says he “knows nothing about” it, but will “take a look.” https://t.co/neRtDMrRZT pic.twitter.com/SyrDJ7R8DK — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2020

"You think he didn't do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon? You're a reporter, you're not allowed to do that." In a break from coronavirus talk, @realDonaldTrump is asked about a possible pardon for Joe Exotic from @Netflix's Tiger King. pic.twitter.com/RvDSlzE8nd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 8, 2020

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020

New York Post reporter @stevennelson10 asks @realDonaldTrump about a pardon for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Trump grins and says that the idea must have come from @DonaldJTrumpJr — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 8, 2020

Trump is asked about a pardon for Joe Exotic of Tiger King. Trump: "I know nothing about it…he has 22 for what? What did he do?" Trump to the reporter asking/explaining: "You think he didn't do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 8, 2020

Trump flipping the Tiger King question back on the reporter was too perfect. "Do you think he didn't do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?" – President Trump pic.twitter.com/yg5w1Jm7VE — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 8, 2020

The Tiger King question was still 90% more relevant than most of the things asked in that room. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 8, 2020

The Tiger King question for Trump, as told by reactions of other reporters. pic.twitter.com/t01V4pHSIm — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 8, 2020

We just have to slip this classic tweet in here:

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

This person should be quarantined in Wuhan. — Gary (@GarySchlager) April 8, 2020

Incredible how these Bozos waste valuable time and opportunity on BS like that pic.twitter.com/d250o5T4BM — Kevin Townsend (@K_Town7) April 8, 2020

And then, Acosta asked a real question and got a good response from POTUS. Wonders never cease! 😳 — huntress (@pat18654576) April 8, 2020

The reporter asking President Trump about Tiger King and a possible pardon for Joe Exotic is exactly the kind of quarantine content we need — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 8, 2020

That kid needs a raise. He asked that with such poise 😂🤣 — Quarantine Bob (@BobQuarantine) April 8, 2020

That was fantastic. Very grateful for that guy! — Michael D (@MikeDeWyze) April 8, 2020

A little levity at a time like this goes a long way.#TigerKing — EmptyNet20 (@UnmannedNet) April 8, 2020

Yes I kind of liked a question about something other than tests, ventilators and masks. — Leesa FL (@leesa_fl) April 8, 2020

That was funny as hell…and I think @POTUS appreciated it… — Ed Richbobman (@richbobman) April 8, 2020

I liked the president's reply. It was nice to see him have a smile. 🙂 — Sam Miller (@sam38483) April 8, 2020

Even got Acosta involved! — Greg (@gdrazman) April 8, 2020

The President seems to be in a good mood today! — R Scurf (@RichardScurfie2) April 8, 2020

The world would go into an uproar if he pardoned him 😂😂 — Jessie Johnson (@jessiejohnson08) April 8, 2020

I have no idea what either of those things are. — Institute for Hysteria, Mendacity and Exaggeration (@NuncVideo) April 8, 2020

Related: