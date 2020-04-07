As we’ve observed, the new narrative in the mainstream media and among Democrats is to argue that hydroxychloroquine is an untested drug and that President Trump talking it up during his daily press briefings essentially makes him guilty of involuntary manslaughter because some woman gave her husband fish-tank solvent, which isn’t even the same chemical.

The Texas Tribune is really down on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with the COVID-19 virus and notes that one doctor (of literally tens of thousands who are prescribing it around the globe) who prescribed it for his patients is … a member of the RNC and on the advisory board of Black Voices for Trump. “The physician and nursing home medical director who prescribed the drug is a campaign surrogate for President Donald Trump,” reads the sub-head.

1/ A doctor who prescribed hydroxychloroquine for 27 Texas nursing home patients is a member of the RNC & is on the advisory board for Black Voices for Trump. Trump has touted the drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19. It is an unproven treatment. https://t.co/vOSE3Popv4 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 7, 2020

“Many of the patients began the five-day course of treatment Saturday, and all are still at the nursing home” — and not in the morgue.

We’re seeing above the text of the article the line, “Editor’s note: This story has been updated throughout,” although there’s no indication of what changed. They certainly left the stupid parts in, though:

[Robin] Armstrong, who said his politics have nothing to do with his practice as a physician, acknowledged that there has not been robust clinical testing of the drug for this purpose but said he is very familiar with the medication and the risks and benefits it carries. The disease’s mortality rate is higher among elderly coronavirus patients, he said, so he wanted to try something proactive to help them heal — to “treat folks like I would my mom,” he said in an interview Monday evening.

So Trump didn’t make him prescribe a potentially life-saving drug? How many people at the Texas Tribune are hoping at least a few of his patients die so they can do a follow-up on Trump’s guilt?

So, a doctor prescribed a medicine for off label use, which is legal and being done all over the country, and what exactly is your problem here? https://t.co/44k56C6j6g — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 7, 2020

The rest of their sentence, obviously. — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) April 7, 2020

Party of science. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 7, 2020

The problem is, the bad orange man is for this so it must be bad. — The Overton Winder #Pathead (@Noone86595893) April 7, 2020

Interesting how they seem to believe that only those who hate Trump are qualified to prescribe medicines to his supporters. — Socially Distant Murph (@murph2020) April 7, 2020

Imagine Trump discouraging use of a hopeful AIDS or breast cancer drug. He'd be raked over the coals for his homophobia and misogyny. I despise these people. — Annoyed New Yorker (@2Cookies4All) April 7, 2020

Translated: We gots to stop them black doctors from saving old people's lives. — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) April 7, 2020

Well, it’s because he is black and a Republican of course. The worst enemy of the left. pic.twitter.com/pP8gaintNO — Ignatius J. Reilly (@TaxLivestock) April 7, 2020

Ain’t that the truth. — Peachy I got my mask Pie🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@PieslovePeaches) April 7, 2020

Everything is stupid — richsinda (@libfr33) April 7, 2020

This whole media narrative is insane. Completely insane. — Jameson Finch (@Jameson_Finch) April 7, 2020

What I got from that article is that he started them on a 5 day treatment of HCQ (and maybe azithromycin?) and 3 or 4 days later everyone is still alive. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) April 7, 2020

That’s what we read.

That’s real top-notch reporting, there… — Kensington 3487 (@Wiswall13) April 7, 2020

I'm no attorney… or doctor for that matter… but it sounds like this account has a bad case of terminal ORANGEHITLERISSOEVILHEMUSTBEDEFEATEDBYANYMEANSPOSSIBLE. I know the CDC is busy these days, but someone should start looking into this. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) April 7, 2020

Any of them brave enough to draft and sign do not use any treatments Trump makes positive statements about? Yeah, I didn’t think so 🤨 — mark_my_words (@mark_my_words) April 7, 2020

It’s interesting that the left now wants to dictate the terms of patient-doctor discussions, treatments. Wasn’t there other instances where they screamed that certain “medical procedures” were between a doctor and a patient and none of our business? How soon they forget. — Joe Stallings ⚾️₿🔑 (@StallJoeIngs) April 7, 2020

ORNAGE MAN BAD! DON’T LET ORANGE MAN SAVE YOUR LIFE!!1!! — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 7, 2020

Said it before, I'll say it again… the HCQ/Aza fight has been one of the dumbest fucking things I've witnessed throughout this entire ordeal. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) April 7, 2020

No doubt. We’ve never seen a group root against a possible treatment so vigorously.

