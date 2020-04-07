We’re all thankful for the essential workers who keep the grocery stores open during the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t have any statistics to back up how many minimum-wage grocery workers have died from the coronavirus, but maybe award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt has some inside information.

We’d applaud Leavitt for caring so much about people who work retail, but his name rang a bell with a lot of people. Isn’t this the same guy who called the police on a Target manager who wouldn’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny? Why yes, yes it is. “I’m shaking still,” he tweeted.

Don’t forget, this is the same guy who streamed a live Periscope video of and named and shamed a McDonald’s employee who wouldn’t give him a refill. Because he cares so much about minimum wage workers.

He probably should have sat this one out.

