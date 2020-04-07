We’re all thankful for the essential workers who keep the grocery stores open during the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t have any statistics to back up how many minimum-wage grocery workers have died from the coronavirus, but maybe award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt has some inside information.

Grocery workers are beginning to die from #coronavirus For $7.25 an hour. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 6, 2020

We’d applaud Leavitt for caring so much about people who work retail, but his name rang a bell with a lot of people. Isn’t this the same guy who called the police on a Target manager who wouldn’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny? Why yes, yes it is. “I’m shaking still,” he tweeted.

Might be a good time to go brush your teeth. — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) April 6, 2020

This from Mr. retail-worker demeanor himself. Nice try though. — Gus Griffen (@touchandtank) April 6, 2020

Like that woman you harassed over a non-working display toothbrush? — Valk @ Kung Flu Hustle (@einherjarvalk) April 6, 2020

We haven forgotten about the toothbrush incident buddy. — Kneel4Peace (@OrangeisBadMan) April 6, 2020

I seem to recall you trying to get some of these people fired over a toothbrush. — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) April 6, 2020

Remember when you tried to get one of them fired because they wouldn't sell you a toothbrush for a penny? — Dac-attack (@YMdac92) April 6, 2020

As someone who actually works at a grocery store, I think it's pretty ironic that you're suddenly acting like you care about grocery store employees after you not only called the police, because a Target employee wouldn't give you a toothbrush for a penny, you also publicly… — Taylor M. Street (@writer6) April 6, 2020

…shamed said Target employee on the internet, because she wouldn't sell you the toothbrush for a penny. Did it ever occur to you that she had simply been doing her job, and that she didn't actually have the authority as a cashier to give you the toothbrush for a penny? — Taylor M. Street (@writer6) April 6, 2020

MUH ELECTROC TOOFBRUSH!!! — 10inchman (@10inchman_) April 6, 2020

Dude who tried to get a Target manager fired suddenly cares about retail workers now that it’s socially convenient to do so pic.twitter.com/BEB206j2Mk — 『Ryuuko Matoi』@Xenoblade2 (@Smug_Legend) April 7, 2020

Hahaha. You're like the munchausen by proxy parent for retail services. "I hate you, I love you, I hate you, I love you" — Byte Of Info (@byte_of) April 6, 2020

Toothbrush man https://t.co/MBIjiegRyg — TheRudeDude at the End of the World (@RudestDudeAlive) April 6, 2020

You should speak to the manager about this… — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) April 6, 2020

How's that toothbrush search going — The John P. Arshon (@JohnParshon) April 6, 2020

They'd get paid more if you stopped demanding deep discounts on toothbrushes. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 7, 2020

Don’t forget, this is the same guy who streamed a live Periscope video of and named and shamed a McDonald’s employee who wouldn’t give him a refill. Because he cares so much about minimum wage workers.

Dont pretend like you care about minimum wage workers — //????\ (@uss1234566) April 6, 2020

Wait David, you now care about a minimum wage worker? Til you can’t get something for a penny then you will naturally dox and call the police on them. — A camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) April 7, 2020

'member that time you tried to destroy a retail worker's life for not giving you a free toothbrush? — Mister Cornface (@MrCornFace) April 6, 2020

Your picture is in the dictionary under: hypocrite, sociopath, and narcissist. Congrats. — Pandas 🐼 for Bernie2020 🔥🚫 (@glowingcanary) April 7, 2020

He probably should have sat this one out.

