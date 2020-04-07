Just a day ago, Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano put out a video explaining why she was still supporting Joe Biden, who’s been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer named Tara Reade. It seems Milano, unlike during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, now believes in due process. #MeToo champion Rose McGowan absolutely ravaged her for her hypocrisy, and Milano made her final statement on the matter.

Except it wasn’t really her final statement, because apparently she’s been peeking at the replies to her tweets and finding out that a lot of people are calling her out on her hypocrisy — meaning, of course, that all of her critics are either Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders supporters, and she can’t even tell the difference anymore.

People have been trying to cancel her since the ’80s?

You also don’t see a lot of Biden supporters in her mentions … or anywhere else on social media.

