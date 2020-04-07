Just a day ago, Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano put out a video explaining why she was still supporting Joe Biden, who’s been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer named Tara Reade. It seems Milano, unlike during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, now believes in due process. #MeToo champion Rose McGowan absolutely ravaged her for her hypocrisy, and Milano made her final statement on the matter.

Except it wasn’t really her final statement, because apparently she’s been peeking at the replies to her tweets and finding out that a lot of people are calling her out on her hypocrisy — meaning, of course, that all of her critics are either Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders supporters, and she can’t even tell the difference anymore.

You can’t tell the difference between Trump supporters & Bernie supporters in my replies right now. Cancel culture doesn’t scare me. People have been trying to cancel me since the 80’s. Keep showing your true colors. I’ll be right here, where I’ve always been, fighting for you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 7, 2020

…Unless you claim to have been sexually assaulted by Joe Biden. Then you're on your own. https://t.co/sYD8zEuaHb — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 8, 2020

People have been trying to cancel her since the ’80s?

People were trying to cancel you in the '80s? Was this when they were saying that it was Tony, Angela or Mona who was the boss and not you? https://t.co/V7Vjnnrb9w — J. Edgar, MBA 📊 (@jedgarnaut) April 8, 2020

"People from both sides are calling me a hypocrite." Should tell you something there. https://t.co/nA6jbVA0FW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020

People are calling you a hypocrite because you've completely changed your tune for obvious political reasons. What you're saying now is the opposite of what you wrote for Vox about Kavanaugh. — John Sexton (@verumserum) April 7, 2020

Both sides of the culture war hate you right now and its hilarious https://t.co/r6sjDNRQdY — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 7, 2020

You have united the country because we can all agree that you suck. @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/mqcCWcOL1V — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 7, 2020

Or you could just admit that you're a total hypocrite, and you've undermined the #MeToo cause you once championed. https://t.co/3Uz1UzJHx1 — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 8, 2020

LOL! You believe survivors right? LOL. So pathetic. https://t.co/h0XGvvhtuc — Jamie Glazov (@JamieGlazov) April 8, 2020

I've had enough of people pretending to be #canceled when you are simply being criticized. You basically said the media would cover Tara Reade if it was credible. Since when does the media decide if we #BelieveWomen Shame on you @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/lVJxJSi2w9 — Andy Wryhta (@AWryhta) April 7, 2020

shut your privileged white ass up for the love of god https://t.co/oCs8iEBndy — 𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘢 / 𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘯 (@jadesIauren) April 7, 2020

Self awareness level: 0 https://t.co/pY8DNWYhT7 — Trump Unlimited (@TrumpUnlimited) April 7, 2020

Pomposity so dense light cannot escape https://t.co/ooGXXvZhgt — Phillip Mitchell 🧙‍♂️🍞 (@automatonomega) April 7, 2020

The level of sanctimony in this Tweet is astounding https://t.co/EK1Sa2zoXN — War Replaced With Free Everything (@johnpike15) April 7, 2020

You couldn't possibly be any less self aware. The person that is showing their true colors, is you. We should have listened to Rose McGowan earlier. https://t.co/aOVgWSEd3Y — Disabled vet fighting U.S. propaganda (@100_Disable_vet) April 8, 2020

You're so surrounded by yes-people that you can't even bring yourself to see the hypocrisy you've exhibited that people are showing you in front of your face. It's so obvious to everyone besides you https://t.co/UuooNqvcsd — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 8, 2020

Sorry, the #MeToo cabal has turned on you. If you think that is full of Trump supporters, you're a bigger fool than I imagined. You're defending a sexual predator because it is politically expedient for you. I'll give you a couple minutes to look up "expedient" … pic.twitter.com/5TEfbkOQMn — LeoTrollstoy (@SpaceForThePapa) April 7, 2020

The only one showing their true colors is you. https://t.co/r0Bs2dyv3c pic.twitter.com/Jh6V9lYkDc — 💚 Kaleigh McSexy 💚 (@ihavenoideakk24) April 8, 2020

I imagine Alyssa's across the country are begging this one to stfu before Alyssa becomes the new Karen https://t.co/0HAAzkImeU — ⌖Apocalypse N̶o̶w̶Later🦺🧻 (@SleepyDjango) April 8, 2020

You antagonize people intentionally and then act like a victim. Time to get it together. — Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) April 8, 2020

Trust me, you're not fighting for me. https://t.co/akSaZPQGk4 — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) April 8, 2020

Don't you have kids? A family? Couldn't you spend your time doing something positive for them instead of trashing millions of women here? I feel sorry for your family. Do they ever see you without your phone in your face tweeting some propaganda? — Victoria Bruce 🌹 (@VictoriaLBruce) April 7, 2020

It's kind of heartening that, in such troubled and divided times, we have @Alyssa_Milano's raging hypocrisy to bring us all together. https://t.co/uNMBpDbJ2y — Dodd (@Amuk3) April 7, 2020

You also don’t see a lot of Biden supporters in her mentions … or anywhere else on social media.

