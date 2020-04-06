The best definition of “Laurentians” we could find was journalist John Ibbitson calling them “the political, academic, cultural, media and business elites” of central Canada, but the Laurentian News Service — “the official news aggregator service for the Laurentian Elite, Canada’s most important and influential demographic” — seems to exist only to retweet news stories about Canada and then add a dose of snark, which is fine with us.

Just a few days ago, the Laurentian News Service was wondering where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was:

However, now they’re in awe of his daily briefings. If only President Trump could get this kind of reception:

Growing that beard?

We don’t see anyone suggesting putting Trudeau on trial for crimes against humanity; maybe it’s best if he stays in hiding.

