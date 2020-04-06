The best definition of “Laurentians” we could find was journalist John Ibbitson calling them “the political, academic, cultural, media and business elites” of central Canada, but the Laurentian News Service — “the official news aggregator service for the Laurentian Elite, Canada’s most important and influential demographic” — seems to exist only to retweet news stories about Canada and then add a dose of snark, which is fine with us.
Just a few days ago, the Laurentian News Service was wondering where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was:
Drawing from his storied & diverse pre politics career, PM Trudeau sets example for common Canadians on keeping low profile & avoiding general public. pic.twitter.com/gwTjg34fQW
— 🇨🇦Laurentian News Service🇨🇦☘️ (@LaurentianNews) April 2, 2020
However, now they’re in awe of his daily briefings. If only President Trump could get this kind of reception:
Visibly & courageously fighting exhaustion, a battle weary PM Trudeau diligently keeps common Canadians updated on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/5CP2tS1o1f
— 🇨🇦Laurentian News Service🇨🇦☘️ (@LaurentianNews) April 6, 2020
This is a parody account, right?
— Scotti (@Scotti31903356) April 6, 2020
The most isolated Prime Minister in Canadian history.
— Mike Benter (@mvbenter) April 6, 2020
— James #PPC (@greentsunamii) April 6, 2020
Exhausted from what?
— Wendy … 🇨🇦🤘 (@Wendy39515198) April 6, 2020
Growing that beard?
It is hard work crawling out from underneath his bed to open the door! Coward!!
— Barry Sharp ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BarrySh62000603) April 6, 2020
That must be so hard! Coming out of his hidey hole for about a half hour a day. What a disgrace.
— James Lizotte ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JamesLizotte15) April 6, 2020
How do you get tired in 15 minutes?
— Bruno (@BELLERIVERGUY) April 6, 2020
Oh, dear. Work certainly disagrees with him, doesn't it?
— Repeal Section 230 social media protections. (@yonderis) April 6, 2020
Wow must be hard…. works one hour a day at most
— Baby Juju Jr. (@BabyJujuJr1) April 6, 2020
He was just up all night playing fortnite like a loser.
— Zach Burns (@Burnzy30) April 6, 2020
Looks hungover
— Johnnymce (@Johnnymce1) April 6, 2020
Looks like he just finished another blunt
— David Polay (@uNkLTwIstEd) April 6, 2020
Up late baked playing Mario Kart will do that to you.
— Bee (@juanvanhandyman) April 6, 2020
🤡😂🤡😂🤡😂🤡😂🤡
— Nana (@nanaandpapa2000) April 6, 2020
Haha….you almost had me, this is a parody account….
— Bigblugaru (@bigbluegaru) April 6, 2020
LOL pic.twitter.com/Qoa4sFKFBA
— Natural9 (@Rocktober1) April 6, 2020
"Ireland's PM, a doctor by training, to work one medical shift a week during crisis."
A highly educated Prime Minister who actually works. How novel. We must try this sometime in Canada. #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied #Covid_19
— Steve Harmer (@thestevesh24) April 6, 2020
We don’t see anyone suggesting putting Trudeau on trial for crimes against humanity; maybe it’s best if he stays in hiding.
