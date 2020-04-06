The best definition of “Laurentians” we could find was journalist John Ibbitson calling them “the political, academic, cultural, media and business elites” of central Canada, but the Laurentian News Service — “the official news aggregator service for the Laurentian Elite, Canada’s most important and influential demographic” — seems to exist only to retweet news stories about Canada and then add a dose of snark, which is fine with us.

Just a few days ago, the Laurentian News Service was wondering where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was:

Drawing from his storied & diverse pre politics career, PM Trudeau sets example for common Canadians on keeping low profile & avoiding general public. pic.twitter.com/gwTjg34fQW — 🇨🇦Laurentian News Service🇨🇦☘️ (@LaurentianNews) April 2, 2020

However, now they’re in awe of his daily briefings. If only President Trump could get this kind of reception:

Visibly & courageously fighting exhaustion, a battle weary PM Trudeau diligently keeps common Canadians updated on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/5CP2tS1o1f — 🇨🇦Laurentian News Service🇨🇦☘️ (@LaurentianNews) April 6, 2020

This is a parody account, right? — Scotti (@Scotti31903356) April 6, 2020

The most isolated Prime Minister in Canadian history. — Mike Benter (@mvbenter) April 6, 2020

Exhausted from what? — Wendy … 🇨🇦🤘 (@Wendy39515198) April 6, 2020

Growing that beard?

It is hard work crawling out from underneath his bed to open the door! Coward!! — Barry Sharp ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BarrySh62000603) April 6, 2020

That must be so hard! Coming out of his hidey hole for about a half hour a day. What a disgrace. — James Lizotte ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JamesLizotte15) April 6, 2020

How do you get tired in 15 minutes? — Bruno (@BELLERIVERGUY) April 6, 2020

Oh, dear. Work certainly disagrees with him, doesn't it? — Repeal Section 230 social media protections. (@yonderis) April 6, 2020

Wow must be hard…. works one hour a day at most — Baby Juju Jr. (@BabyJujuJr1) April 6, 2020

He was just up all night playing fortnite like a loser. — Zach Burns (@Burnzy30) April 6, 2020

Looks hungover — Johnnymce (@Johnnymce1) April 6, 2020

Looks like he just finished another blunt — David Polay (@uNkLTwIstEd) April 6, 2020

Up late baked playing Mario Kart will do that to you. — Bee (@juanvanhandyman) April 6, 2020

Haha….you almost had me, this is a parody account…. — Bigblugaru (@bigbluegaru) April 6, 2020

"Ireland's PM, a doctor by training, to work one medical shift a week during crisis." A highly educated Prime Minister who actually works. How novel. We must try this sometime in Canada. #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied #Covid_19 — Steve Harmer (@thestevesh24) April 6, 2020

We don’t see anyone suggesting putting Trudeau on trial for crimes against humanity; maybe it’s best if he stays in hiding.

