Once again, we marvel at the idea that journalists really believe they “are risking their own health to provide life-saving information to a nation sheltering in place,” as though they were on the front lines like first responders, nurses, and doctors. The journalists we see are grandstanding jerks like CNN’s Jim Acosta who frame every question of the president as an accusation or Yamiche Alcindor who wants to get to the bottom of which unnamed White House official referred to COVID-19 as the “kung flu.”

President Trump held another press conference Saturday afternoon with Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus, and was asked about a mean tweet sent by Joe Biden less than an hour before:

Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus, but he is responsible for failing to prepare our nation to respond to it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 4, 2020

Trump’s response was perfect; check this out:

Watch: President Trump is asked about Joe Biden attacking him in a tweet today: "He didn't write that. That was done by a Democrat operative. He doesn't write. He's probably not even watching right now and, if he is, he doesn't understand what he's watching." pic.twitter.com/FOqtrYyOdw — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 4, 2020

