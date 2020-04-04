Once again, we marvel at the idea that journalists really believe they “are risking their own health to provide life-saving information to a nation sheltering in place,” as though they were on the front lines like first responders, nurses, and doctors. The journalists we see are grandstanding jerks like CNN’s Jim Acosta who frame every question of the president as an accusation or Yamiche Alcindor who wants to get to the bottom of which unnamed White House official referred to COVID-19 as the “kung flu.”

President Trump held another press conference Saturday afternoon with Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus, and was asked about a mean tweet sent by Joe Biden less than an hour before:

Trump’s response was perfect; check this out:

Does anybody really believe Joe Biden writes his own tweets, or that Barack Obama wrote his own tweets? C’mon man!

