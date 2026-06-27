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NYT Reveals Info About Socialist Democrat That Would Have Been Nice to Know Before the Election

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

As you know, Zohran Mamdani-backed Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier won the Democratic primary in New York City on Tuesday night. Seeing as she's running in a deep-blue district, she's pretty much assured to be sworn in to Congress next year, making The Squad look downright moderate. As we've reported, Avila Chavalier was a pro-Hamas campus agitator and the founder of CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which posted on its Instagram page that its goal was the "total eradication of Western civilization."

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On Friday, The New York Times thought it was time to ask, "Who is Darializa Avila Chevalier?" It sounds a lot like a hit piece that the paper would have run before the election if it were a Republican candidate.

We knew all of this, but it's nice for The New York Times to finally report on it.

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For what it's worth, The New York Times said it published a story on her social media history before the primary:

To be honest, it wouldn't have mattered. None of this would have changed the minds of the white, female, college-educated voters who cast their ballot for her. The same people who voted for Mamdani backed Avila Chevalier.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY THE NEW YORK TIMES

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