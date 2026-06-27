NYT Reveals Info About Socialist Democrat That Would Have Been Nice to Know Before the Election

As you know, Zohran Mamdani-backed Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier won the Democratic primary in New York City on Tuesday night. Seeing as she's running in a deep-blue district, she's pretty much assured to be sworn in to Congress next year, making The Squad look downright moderate. As we've reported, Avila Chavalier was a pro-Hamas campus agitator and the founder of CUAD, or Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which posted on its Instagram page that its goal was the "total eradication of Western civilization."

Advertisement

On Friday, The New York Times thought it was time to ask, "Who is Darializa Avila Chevalier?" It sounds a lot like a hit piece that the paper would have run before the election if it were a Republican candidate.

Who is Darializa Avila Chevalier? She has called Biden a "rapist," said "fuck Kamala Harris," seemed to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, denigrated interracial relationships and supported abolishing police, borders and prisons. @clairemfahy https://t.co/UnFAFb2TKH — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 26, 2026

We knew all of this, but it's nice for The New York Times to finally report on it.

Really great of you guys to not report this stuff until after the primary.



Bang up journalisming. https://t.co/ZUPG3gNwYP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 27, 2026

Everything as a matter of record and was well known that The New York Times could have reported on before the primary. Bang up job, Team. https://t.co/xGfqoriwTp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2026

Gee, maybe your paper ought to have written something about that before the primary, huh? — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 26, 2026

Wow. You must’ve been really busy, busy, busy & not have the time to do this story BEFORE Tuesday’s primary 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 27, 2026

Good to know — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 27, 2026

If only there was a paper based in NYC that could have reported this before the primary. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) June 27, 2026

She sounds “lovely” Peter. When exactly did you figure this out? — C.M. (@pompousgrass) June 27, 2026

For what it's worth, The New York Times said it published a story on her social media history before the primary:

Our reporters covered this topic the week prior to the primary election. From June 14: https://t.co/XLN40d1oFx — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 27, 2026

To be honest, it wouldn't have mattered. None of this would have changed the minds of the white, female, college-educated voters who cast their ballot for her. The same people who voted for Mamdani backed Avila Chevalier.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.