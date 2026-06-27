Spencer Pratt to Scott Wiener: 'Remember Calling Me McBigot?' — As Senator Gets Kicked Out of Trans March

State Senator Scott Wiener is having a rough week.

Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his *ss out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

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It's sad to see a man this broken, but he brought it on himself. Spencer Pratt reminded him of that.

Hey, Wiener guy! Remember when you called me a "McBigot"? How does it feel now that the Frankenstein you created is coming for you? Every stupid communist learns this history lesson the hard way. Enjoy! https://t.co/BYhKjn9URC pic.twitter.com/cCCr2u2PBp — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 27, 2026

No matter how 'progressive' Wiener tried to be, it wasn't good enough because he's Jewish. Wiener is so far Left there is not any room remaining for him to any more to the Left, but he can't change being Jewish. The Left hate Jews, even ones who try to play by their rules.

In Frankenstein, the monster was never given a name. It was only referred to as “the creature” created by Dr. Frankenstein.



But the creature that the Democratic Party has created has named itself - “The Democratic Socialists”, and this creature has expressed its desire to… https://t.co/Z3xCY6RKtY — Scott Alan Meyers For Congress - VOTER ID, 𝑵𝑶𝑾. (@ScottAMeyersLA) June 27, 2026

Yes, their creature has a name.

The left created the mess they're now trying so desperately to disavow, and, I'm sorry, but it's hilariously satisfying to watch.



Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. https://t.co/Pojfor4nuf — WideAwakeSharon ✝️🇺🇸 (@WideAwakeSharon) June 27, 2026

It's sad because it's also going to hurt America. Their stupid games are going to make bad things happen to good people.

Scott Weiner never saw this coming.



The Low IQ Communists never do. https://t.co/qaQnKaIc31 — SeanJoseph19 (@SeanJoseph1978) June 27, 2026

They always think they'll be safe.

🔥🔥🔥

Scott Wiener is learning big lessons here… https://t.co/FU7I0uGJWP — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) June 27, 2026

LOL - @scottwiener is a "McDeviant". And the New Bolsheviks are delivering him his just deserts! pic.twitter.com/755e4RgWxZ — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) June 27, 2026

Just wait until the radical Islamists are in charge. The alphabet mafia won't have any rights then. They'll beg for the days when Trump was the President. They'll look back on the Trump years with fondness.

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They always come back for you. Never bend a knee. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 27, 2026

They never learn. Wait till these trantifa get eaten by the jihadists who are just using them right now. Utter fools. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) June 27, 2026

It's coming.

The left can never be left enough for the left.



No matter how far you go on their issues, there’s always a more extreme faction ready to call you a “center-right shill” and chase you out. Classic purity spiral in action. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2026

That's a shame.

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