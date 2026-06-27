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Spencer Pratt to Scott Wiener: 'Remember Calling Me McBigot?' — As Senator Gets Kicked Out of Trans March

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on June 27, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

State Senator Scott Wiener is having a rough week.

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It's sad to see a man this broken, but he brought it on himself. Spencer Pratt reminded him of that. 

No matter how 'progressive' Wiener tried to be, it wasn't good enough because he's Jewish. Wiener is so far Left there is not any room remaining for him to any more to the Left, but he can't change being Jewish. The Left hate Jews, even ones who try to play by their rules. 

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Yes, their creature has a name. 

It's sad because it's also going to hurt America. Their stupid games are going to make bad things happen to good people.

They always think they'll be safe.

Just wait until the radical Islamists are in charge. The alphabet mafia won't have any rights then. They'll beg for the days when Trump was the President. They'll look back on the Trump years with fondness. 

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It's coming.

That's a shame. 

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