School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So They Can Pee on the Corpses

St. Paul Public Schools are getting some attention after a clerk for the school board posted on social media that she doesn't understand why they don't make dog parks at white Christian cemeteries so that the dogs can "piss on the white corpses." She wants to leave indigenous land sacred. How likely is it that the St. Paul Public Schools school board opens its meetings with a land acknowledgement?

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Minnesota school board member under fire after saying dogs should urinate on 'White corpses' in cemeteries https://t.co/ohAC0hCvK9 pic.twitter.com/X3aKZFafU7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

Meet Chauntyll Allen, a school board member at @SPPS_News.



She wants to turn White Christian cemeteries into dog parks so dogs can p*** on White corpses.



These are the people in charge of your kids’ education.



You can contact her here: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/xB0h5b3bem — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

Rachel del Guidice of Fox News reports:

Chauntyll Allen, a clerk for the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education, made the remarks amid a contentious debate over what is to become of Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park, which the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board recently voted 8-1 to close by the end of the year. In the June 21 post on the “We Love Our Dog Park: Minnehaha” Facebook page, Allen wrote, according to Alpha News, “I don’t get why we don’t just make dog parks at White Christian cemeteries if White Christians are ok with it? This is a simple fix. Leave the indigenous land sacred and piss on the White corpses.” The board’s decision to close the park was due to concern that it is part of the Mni Owe Sni (Coldwater Spring) Traditional Cultural Place, which is sacred to Dakota tribes and where unmarked graves from the US-Dakota War of 1862 is thought to exist, Alpha News reported.

"A contentious debate" over a dog park.

But wait! There's more!

Wait! Wasn't she with the gang that stormed a church in Minnesota with Don Lemon?😳 pic.twitter.com/mszVbv68Hg — Queen Nefertiti (@Mulfs_Ke) June 27, 2026

Chauntyll Allen, also STORMED a St. Paul Christian church in Minnesota as part of a radical Anti-ICE mob and doxxed ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/6tkElOzh5H — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) June 27, 2026

Black privilege is being able to keep your job after saying something so offensive and racist. While supposedly being a pillar of the community. — Jay Gold (@JaywGold) June 27, 2026

She should be fired. Change the ethnicity and the blue haired freaks would be threatening violence. — Joe (@SteveC879) June 27, 2026

She is a racist bitgot. She became what she purports to hate because that's all she thinks about. — JustReading (@JustReadin63552) June 27, 2026

How is this racist monster not fired immediately? — Daniel (@TommyGunn0310) June 27, 2026

When you are genetically this ugly, it's hard to not be super angry all day.



Almost don't blame her. — Kix (@SpeculatorArt) June 27, 2026

Could you imagine if a white person said this about a black cemetery? The double standard needs to be eradicated. People like this, no matter what the race, should be shamed out of society. And most definitely not be given a platform to spew their hate. — Paul (@Navythunder808) June 26, 2026

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Schools are no longer safe spaces for children. At this point, just assume your kids will be in the care of radical leftists. — Robert B. Chernin (@rbchernin) June 26, 2026

I have never seen a white Christian cemetery. I’ve seen a Christian cemetery, but people of all races are buried there. White people live in her mind 24/7 for free! — Patti G (@MrsPJWG) June 27, 2026

Amazingly she managed to be uglier on the inside than she is on the outside. Kudos — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) June 26, 2026

Who did the so called indigenous people conquer to get the land or did they just sprout from the ground? — LIBERAL LUNACY EXPOSED (@LibLunacyExpd) June 27, 2026

The logic seems to be that if there's a dog park allowed on an indigenous burial group, then white Christians are fine with dogs pissing on their corpses. What a champion for black and indigenous peoples.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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