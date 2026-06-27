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School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So They Can Pee on the Corpses

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 27, 2026
Twitter

St. Paul Public Schools are getting some attention after a clerk for the school board posted on social media that she doesn't understand why they don't make dog parks at white Christian cemeteries so that the dogs can "piss on the white corpses." She wants to leave indigenous land sacred. How likely is it that the St. Paul Public Schools school board opens its meetings with a land acknowledgement?

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Rachel del Guidice of Fox News reports:

Chauntyll Allen, a clerk for the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education, made the remarks amid a contentious debate over what is to become of Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park, which the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board recently voted 8-1 to close by the end of the year.

In the June 21 post on the “We Love Our Dog Park: Minnehaha” Facebook page, Allen wrote, according to Alpha News, “I don’t get why we don’t just make dog parks at White Christian cemeteries if White Christians are ok with it? This is a simple fix. Leave the indigenous land sacred and piss on the White corpses.”

The board’s decision to close the park was due to concern that it is part of the Mni Owe Sni (Coldwater Spring) Traditional Cultural Place, which is sacred to Dakota tribes and where unmarked graves from the US-Dakota War of 1862 is thought to exist, Alpha News reported.

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"A contentious debate" over a dog park.

But wait! There's more!

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The logic seems to be that if there's a dog park allowed on an indigenous burial group, then white Christians are fine with dogs pissing on their corpses. What a champion for black and indigenous peoples.

***

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