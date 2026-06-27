Mamdani Proves He’s a Totally Regular Guy by Jumping In a Public Pool...
'Knee Status: Bent': Hakeem Jeffries Heard the 'You're Next' Chants, Tries Sucking Up...
Buffal-OH, NO! Kathy Hochul Tries to Lead a 'Let's Go, Buffalo' Chant With...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Never Talks About Violent Crime in Red States (OK,...
Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States
VIP
Thank God for Social Media: Democrats Don't Just Lie; They're Also Really, REALLY...
Newsom Press Office Longing for a 'President Who Stayed Awake on the Job'...
Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans...
Speaker Johnson: Vote Now or Expect More Communist 'Radical Insurgents'
VIP
Nothing Sums Up Lefty Elitist Hypocrisy Quite Like This Story About the European...
SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to...
Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed...
Hakeem Jeffries Calls Trump and MAGA ‘Extremists’ As Democrats Welcome Socialists, Communi...
Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because...

Big Win, Michigan! Whitmer Drops $1.8 Billion for 602 Jobs … That’s $3 Million Per Job, Folks, Womp Womp

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Under Democrat Governor Whitmer, Michigan has spent a whole lot of money on jobs programs. Surely, this has resulted in thousands or maybe even millions of new jobs. Right?

Advertisement

During her terms in office, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered billions in taxpayer-funded subsidies to select companies. Overall, she authorized $6.9 billion in subsidies during her tenure. Of that, $2.7 billion was offered to just eight major projects. Of the $1.8 billion of that figure that has been spent so far, there have only been 602 jobs created, breaking down to about $30 million spent per job, according to a new report from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. 

According to the report, the Whitmer administration said that the major subsidy projects would "create 20,595 jobs in Michigan. So far, these deals have created 602 jobs, just 3% of expectations. Of the $2.7 billion offered, $1.8 billion has been spent — transferred either to companies or to local economic development agencies." 

So, 1.8 billion created 602 jobs? What a win. 

That's about 3 million per job. They could have just given those 602 people 3 million dollars apiece and they probably could have created more wealth than that on their own. At least they would have spent money in the community and maybe injected some funds into local businesses.

Recommended

Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States
Gordon K
Advertisement

Imagine how much they could waste if they got their hands on Elon's money. They could really do nothing with that. 

All these people who think all the world's problems can be solved by taxing rich people more have no explanation for why programs like this never fix anything.

That's correct.

Always.

They're actually trying to distract from the real problem. 

Advertisement

The money went somewhere and into someone's pocket. It just didn't make more jobs.

Democrats have successfully convinced people that rich people are bad, and the government is here to save them. They absolutely believe government is benevolent and will protect them. It's sad.

Say it again for the slow people in the back.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY GRETCHEN WHITMER JOBS MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States
Gordon K
Mamdani Proves He’s a Totally Regular Guy by Jumping In a Public Pool in a $3,000 Suit Like a Psychopath
justmindy
Buffal-OH, NO! Kathy Hochul Tries to Lead a 'Let's Go, Buffalo' Chant With HUMILIATING Results
Grateful Calvin
JB Pritzker Says Trump Never Talks About Violent Crime in Red States (OK, Let's Do That!)
Doug P.
'Knee Status: Bent': Hakeem Jeffries Heard the 'You're Next' Chants, Tries Sucking Up to the DSA Crowd
Doug P.
Newsom Press Office Longing for a 'President Who Stayed Awake on the Job' Backfired Hard (AGAIN)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States Gordon K
Advertisement