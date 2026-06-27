Big Win, Michigan! Whitmer Drops $1.8 Billion for 602 Jobs … That’s $3 Million Per Job, Folks, Womp Womp

Under Democrat Governor Whitmer, Michigan has spent a whole lot of money on jobs programs. Surely, this has resulted in thousands or maybe even millions of new jobs. Right?

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Michigan's $1.8 BILLION jobs initiative only created 602 jobs—that's $30 MILLION per job: reporthttps://t.co/k694eY0QwD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2026

During her terms in office, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered billions in taxpayer-funded subsidies to select companies. Overall, she authorized $6.9 billion in subsidies during her tenure. Of that, $2.7 billion was offered to just eight major projects. Of the $1.8 billion of that figure that has been spent so far, there have only been 602 jobs created, breaking down to about $30 million spent per job, according to a new report from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.



According to the report, the Whitmer administration said that the major subsidy projects would "create 20,595 jobs in Michigan. So far, these deals have created 602 jobs, just 3% of expectations. Of the $2.7 billion offered, $1.8 billion has been spent — transferred either to companies or to local economic development agencies."

So, 1.8 billion created 602 jobs? What a win.

But they think they can fix all the worlds problems if they tax Elon musk hahaha. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 27, 2026

That's about 3 million per job. They could have just given those 602 people 3 million dollars apiece and they probably could have created more wealth than that on their own. At least they would have spent money in the community and maybe injected some funds into local businesses.

The point is, it's your money, but they can waste it. pic.twitter.com/3kEbalUYWe — Learner's Permit To Kill (@LrnrzPrmt2Kll) June 27, 2026

Imagine how much they could waste if they got their hands on Elon's money. They could really do nothing with that.

Everyone of these initiatives are a $ laundering operation with a virtuous title. — John Ely (@sunfunjjj) June 27, 2026

All these people who think all the world's problems can be solved by taxing rich people more have no explanation for why programs like this never fix anything.

Can’t wait for socialists and still try to argue that the government can create wealth for people — Facetious Libertarian (@libertarianwin) June 27, 2026

They could have just given 1,000 people $1 million cash and still spent less — Hanson Brothers (@herefishie123) June 27, 2026

That's correct.

These are always payments to dem supporters — policy poo (@stitchnstab) June 27, 2026

Always.

They're actually trying to distract from the real problem.

No one can set money on fire like government can.



It’s almost impressive. https://t.co/K0Tpp2dy6t — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 27, 2026

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The money went somewhere and into someone's pocket. It just didn't make more jobs.

Given the choice, why would we assume government would be better at creating jobs than the private sector? https://t.co/cIssIuHLKa — Fred Von Canon (@fredvoncanon) June 27, 2026

Democrats have successfully convinced people that rich people are bad, and the government is here to save them. They absolutely believe government is benevolent and will protect them. It's sad.

Your reminder that govt programs do nothing they promise and always just pile your money up and set it ablaze. https://t.co/3eDPcCCJ42 — Experience over stuff (@givexperience) June 27, 2026

Say it again for the slow people in the back.