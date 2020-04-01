As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden had a really awkward interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams during which he forgot what he was saying and had to look down at his notes. So maybe we’re just being extraordinarily cynical here, but maybe the Biden campaign thinks getting their candidate in on the COVID-19 response — which is giving President Trump’s ratings a boost — might be good for the campaign.

We would just say that it’s nice that Biden has offered to help strategize, but the best we’ve heard from him is his three-point plan (which was only two points), which really offers nothing that Trump hasn’t already implemented.

In either case, Fox News says Biden is willing to call Trump and help brainstorm:

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden is offering to call President Trump to discuss a strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic rocking the nation, Fox News has learned. https://t.co/JWPeSrhxWt — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2020

I mean, that's fine, but I'm not sure what Biden has to offer beyond vague statements and botched basement interviews https://t.co/lAcyDkNk4Z — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 1, 2020

I'm offering to call the President too since I'm sure I know more about the situation than Joe Biden! 😂 https://t.co/clXvIDnKUK — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 1, 2020

"Look, here's the deal, Jack. We got this germ jumping out of Peking and you literally gotta clean its clock. That's not hyperbole. Anyway, my time's up." https://t.co/vzC3Lhd1AG — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 1, 2020

Yeah I'm sure he has the solution 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/c11T6Ojbxy — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 1, 2020

Biden needs to get his name on the COVID response somehow or he'll slowly shrink into a corncob https://t.co/xDRq0hlzTb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 1, 2020

Kind of feels like it would be nice for Trump to take that call even though I can't imagine what Biden would possibly have to contribute. https://t.co/oMwhS5ROdm — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 1, 2020

Biden seeks relevance https://t.co/JenuyxMnXb — stephen ellis (@sellis1994) April 1, 2020

So far everything he's said about it in public has been things Trump had already done so… What's Biden got to bring to the table? https://t.co/v9gEd8waI4 — Luke van Loenen (@luke_sw2) April 1, 2020

Biden is getting lonely with little media attention other than his gaffes. To suggest he could help is a joke! https://t.co/I2MixpqUGb — Michael Murphy (@Michael_Murphy) April 1, 2020

This joke tells itself, right? https://t.co/gNsP6iBz9e — My Evil Twin (@MyOnlyZero) April 1, 2020

Why the hell would Trump take that call? Is he serious? https://t.co/oorm1Cm8jG — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) April 1, 2020

Do it. Put it on Periscope. https://t.co/PXiVv5bECE — Bonnie Kirk (@bonniekirk) April 1, 2020

Or maybe invite Biden to one of those two-hour-plus pressers in the White House briefing room.

Awww, somebody is feeling ignored… https://t.co/84xk6kFbSL — Bean Counter (@TNBeanCounter) April 1, 2020

So the guy that called @realDonaldTrump a fear-mongering xenophobic racist for banning travel to and from China to #SlowTheSpread is going to offer @realDonaldTrump advice. Yeah, ok 🙄 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/GxN55bFiPS — Make America Great Again 🇺🇸 (@sayitnspinit) April 1, 2020

I am at a loss as to how Biden could have an actual conversation with anyone about anything of substance. He can't even finish a sentence, nevermind an actual thought.https://t.co/LvBvP4SnsG — GoodLion 🇺🇸 (@beneleo) April 1, 2020

Biden has no new info, no different perspective, no new ideas, and no actual experience for this pandemic. https://t.co/ffAwFKdPXv — Conservative Joker (@ConsrvtiveJoker) April 1, 2020

Biden would be on it for about three minutes, then start telling stories about nickles with pictures of bees on them. https://t.co/Uyq5JEjcLo — TP Countdown: 12 Rolls 🧻 (@BrianSWise) April 1, 2020

Trump – Alright, Joe. What's your "strategy?" Biden – It has three parts. First, …well, I've talked about that already. You go…you know the thing. Look, it's crucial that uhh…oh, my time's up. Trump – Tremendous, Joe. Next time I'll call you, k? https://t.co/yIHkmIr32n — Mark Atom (@MagnetSnowflake) April 1, 2020

I actually feel bad for Joe. This is just desperate. https://t.co/RUmCdF2kSd — Yvonne Bailey 🔮 (@realYDB) April 1, 2020

Couldn’t Trump just watch Biden’s three-point plan? It’s right here:

Joe Biden teases a three point coronavirus plan on CNN but he only remembers to mention two points. We’re waiting Joe! But I’m sure the third point of your plan entails something @realDonaldTrump has already done. pic.twitter.com/3pvrcU6BWV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2020

* * *

Update:

President Trump says he’s open to it:

President Trump says he is "absolutely" open to talking to Democratic rival Joe Biden about ways to take on the coronavirus. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) April 1, 2020

Of course. Yet — think about this: – It took 20 DAYS for the media to come up with this – Biden & Sanders spent 2 weeks trashing Trump first – The idea came from a journalist, not the candidate https://t.co/4ljXOtvUUT — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 1, 2020

