This is really getting hard to watch.

Here’s Joe Biden, losing his train of thought in the middle of the interview with MSNBC Brian Williams, and have to look down at his notes:

What is he even trying to say here?

In another clip, he refers to CVS, the drugstore chain, as CVC:

This is not good:

It’s probably wishful thinking for Dems at this point to think there’s anyone else:

The more he’s on TV, the worse he appears to get:

