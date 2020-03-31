Andrew Lawrence has an important title so we want to make sure we get it right; he’s the deputy director of rapid response for Media Matters for America (how many people do they employ, anyway?). Lawrence thinks he’s caught Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld in a lie when he said that “The Five” had sounded the alarm about the coronavirus back in January.

Greg Gutfeld says Fox's "The Five" sounded the alarm on coronavirus back in January……BUT he's lying pic.twitter.com/m7UpyhBLSQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

Gutfeld suggests Lawrence check out his pinned tweet:

This media matters is deliberately lying He could easily have checked but didn’t. See my pinned tweet now and demand he retract. https://t.co/vq3ay5pMaL — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 31, 2020

The pinned tweet with video from January showing “The Five” warning about the coronavirus outbreak?

this was January 28th. what were media hacks who are acting like they're Nostradamus now, saying back then? Zilch. https://t.co/AJpYjsFziV — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 22, 2020

Huh, it looks like “The Five” did raise a warning about the coronavirus outbreak in January.

Well, it's Media Matters – when do they not lie or lie by omission? It's all they do. — Señia WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS! (@ayasgirl) March 31, 2020

They're not fooling anyone. — Natitude (@SigSomd) March 31, 2020

Those people hate America, don't understand why, but they do. — Donald Eddy (@Deddy5Donald) March 31, 2020

Fact checking? How are they supposed to spread fear and confusion and be truthful at the same time? — Leroy Jake (@leroyjake93) March 31, 2020

Unfortunately they lie with impunity because the inmates run the MSM asylum. — So Sick & Tired in Tn (@DerosaTn) March 31, 2020

So, Andrew is actually lying but saying Greg is. Typical day for #FakeNews #Shameless — George Thirdious (@thirdious) March 31, 2020

Gutfeld dropped the 🎤! — Nick (@NickNick711) March 31, 2020

Rapid Response for Media Matters seems to mean they just lie as fast as they can. — Carolina Brew ✏️✏️✏️ (@deeplens) March 31, 2020

Also notable, only two weeks after WHO said it's not human-to-human transmissible and three days BEFORE the China travel ban, @greggutfeld was ready to hunker down and not in any mood to play around with this virus. — Peevish Primate (@PeevishPrimate) March 31, 2020

Should have had Snopes check it! — cj spaar (@cjspaar) March 31, 2020

They probably won't retract. But at least you're exposing their smear. — Reactionary (@H329Rk) March 31, 2020

lol he works for @mmfa …. he’s not retracting anything. — LvL 99 troll (@jnormanUSA) March 31, 2020

No, but he did move the goalposts quite a bit.

Sure, Greg I'd love to comment. You said "The Five" took coronavirus seriously since January. Here's your co-host on "The Five" saying he didn't take it seriously until March 16thhttps://t.co/kyZgLD0A6H — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 31, 2020

So take that up with Jesse Watters. And while you’re at it, use some of that self-quarantine time and call out all of the news outlets that were running articles at the time saying the coronavirus wouldn’t become a pandemic and you’d be better off worrying about the flu. But wait, those aren’t Fox News. Nevermind.

