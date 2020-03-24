As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tore into the media Monday night over its early coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Carlson was one of the first and loudest voices expressing concern over this virus that was running rampant in Wuhan, China.

The Press won’t blame China for the Coronavirus. So what was the press saying about the virus when it was still possible to contain it? Watch.https://t.co/oKya4kMjMh — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 24, 2020

If you haven’t seen, Tucker bodied the media over their early coverage of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E7uwrmtoun — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

The narrative that Fox kills being pushed by CNN and NYT is insane. Tucker changed the mind of the president on the virus and was warning viewers back when journos were mocking those afraid of the virus. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

We used those two tweets in an earlier post, but since then, Smug did some digging and pulled up a few examples of the mainstream media downplaying the coronavirus threat and saying Americans should be more worried about the flu.

In case you can’t read that, it’s Vox saying, “For most people in the US, though, there’s really no reason to worry.”

It’s easy to cherry pick comments like they do. Here’s Anderson Cooper on March 4th saying “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.” pic.twitter.com/h8tUeh68Ai — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

In case the text on that one got cut off, here it is, and as Twitchy reported, Vox has since deleted it.

This is the sort of hot Vox take that’s still up:

The coronavirus exposes the history of racism and “cleanliness” https://t.co/dbjQbq4Lpr — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 7, 2020

Bonus points for working “xenophobia” into a story so early.

And it wasn’t just the media. Today, the administration’s coronavirus task force recommended that anyone leaving New York City to escape the coronavirus self-quarantine.

So while NY-based media was focused on FL beaches & bashing Gov DeSantis for limiting air passengers from NY, NY metro area accounts for 56% of all US coronavirus cases & 60% of new cases Maybe pay attn more to your own backyard? Not saying FL is superior. But NY isn't either pic.twitter.com/qFmdJirwC7 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 24, 2020

But in early February, city officials thought you were missing out if you skipped the city’s Lunar New Year parade. Here’s Mark D. Levine, chair of the New York City Council health committee:

In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!" If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

And New York City’s health commissioner assured everyone there was no reason to change their holiday plans:

As we gear up to celebrate the #LunarNewYear in NYC, I want to assure New Yorkers that there is no reason for anyone to change their holiday plans, avoid the subway, or certain parts of the city because of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/r4gNWklGPX — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) February 2, 2020

Sure, it’s 50/50 hindsight, but at least some people could own up to their mistakes.

