You may not always agree with Tucker Carlson, but when he’s right, he’s right. And boy, is he right about the MSM’s egregiously awful COVID19 coverage.

Watch this segment from last night:

If you haven’t seen, Tucker bodied the media over their early coverage of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E7uwrmtoun — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

Can’t say the media didn’t deserve that.

The narrative that Fox kills being pushed by CNN and NYT is insane. Tucker changed the mind of the president on the virus and was warning viewers back when journos were mocking those afraid of the virus. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2020

Our Guardians of Truth royally blew it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.