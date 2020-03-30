As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — again spreading the myth that President Trump had set an “Easter deadline” for ending social distancing and sending people back to work — reported that Trump had extended the guidelines until April 30, which a lot of people are saying is still too soon.

Then again, even Gov. Cuomo has said that an indefinite lockdown isn’t sustainable, so there has to be a date set sometime. Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam seems to be taking extra precautions and extending the stay-at-home order until June 10.

A stay at home order is issued for Virginians by @GovernorVA effective today, following similar action in Maryland. Residents should not leave their homes unless it’s for essential purposes. The order is place until June 10, 2020. — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 30, 2020

He didnt say June 10th — B.🐝 (@iam_B_247) March 30, 2020

It's literally in the E.O. — rasta013 (@rasta013) March 30, 2020

It's in the text: "This Executive Order shall be effective March 30, 2020… and shall remain in full force and in

effect until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order." — Adam (@ACE_612) March 30, 2020

Yeah that's not gonna happen — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) March 30, 2020

This is one of those situations where more is less. Giving an order running this far into the future is going to convince a LOT of people to ignore the order in the short term. — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) March 30, 2020

They want civil uprisings — PAULIBABBA (@PAULIBABBA) March 30, 2020

I’ve got $10 on riots starting 4/10.

Who wants in? — Sal Mundy (@SalMndy) March 30, 2020

I'm looking forward to watching the fighting and destruction of Virginia safely from my couch pic.twitter.com/GdB77OwHVf — TheProgressivePrince (@CoronaUchiha) March 30, 2020

June 10th? That is suicidal! Unbelievable. People are going to rebel and they should. This will destroy their entire economy and people’s lives! — penelope210 (@penelopesire) March 30, 2020

June 10th. Absolutely ridiculous enjoy that Virginians. — J (@JayInThe208) March 30, 2020

Just a reminder that West Virginia is still willing to accept Virginian counties… — Steele🦩Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) March 30, 2020

Me after I run out of beer before June 10th: pic.twitter.com/pXK2QZaQMF — SlothB77 (@ScottySols) March 30, 2020

I’ll stay like this until May. I’ll lose my mind if I have to go beyond that. Things better be getting back to quasi-normal by then. — Matt Shores 🥁 (@CMattShores) March 30, 2020

My misanthropy only goes so far. — John S 🇺🇸 (@JFSullivan22) March 30, 2020

We are just making up dates at this point! — Chris (@ChrisMears00) March 30, 2020

That is insane and irresponsible — SuzieQ🇺🇸 (@MindfulnessWins) March 30, 2020

This should have been done weeks ago. — Dori 🇺🇸 💙🇺🇸 (@DRDriscoll1) March 30, 2020

Should I be shocked that they are just now doing this? What were they doing the past two weeks? — Revolution (@SylviaAdamss) March 30, 2020

What is considered “essential purposes” and how are you going to be sure that everyone going out is doing so for those essential purposes? — Fatima🎉 (@FatimaTariq98) March 30, 2020

Keep in mind two things: 1) The executive order could be amended by the governor as circumstances warrant, and 2) anyone making these decisions will be pilloried by the all-knowing (and all employed) media for getting it wrong if conditions don’t improve.

Interesting to note, Executive Order 55 is in place until June 10… the Virginia Congressional primary is on June 9… What does this mean for Virginia? — Eliot Sperling (@EliotSperling) March 30, 2020

