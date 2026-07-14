Study: Apple and Google News Suppressed Negative Stories About Graham Platner for Months

Wow, if Apple News and Google News were suppressing negative news about Graham Platner, their editors were very busy screening out red flag after red flag. Fortunately, we have X, but we're guessing not every Democratic voter in Maine's primary was getting the real story. If Joe Biden were still president, we could easily see him pressuring the tech giants to suppress bad news about a Democratic candidate, but it looks like the tech giants did it all by themselves.

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A study shows that both Apple News and Google News suppressed negative news stories about former Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for months. https://t.co/RousNWYR6u — CBS 13 News (@WGME) July 13, 2026

Charlotte Hazard reports for WGME on a study from the Media Research Center:

According to a study done by the Media Research Center that was obtained by Fox News Digital, Apple News and Google News didn’t publish any negative stories about Platner from November 2025 and May of this year. … Media Research President David Bozell slammed tech platforms for ignoring stories about Platner. "For months, while Platner looked like the one Democrat who could beat Susan Collins, the two most powerful news apps in America buried scandal after scandal," he said, according to Fox News Digital. "Then the polls turned, Platner became a liability, and suddenly the blackout ended. News judgment had nothing to do with it."

And look at the lengths it took for the polls to finally turn — a rape allegation by a fellow Democrat published in Politico.

So did @WGME, @WMTW, @newscentermaine..the only ones reporting all of the short coming of Platner was @TheMaineWire, and the people of Maine were trying to get you to do investigative reporting..so here we are..you didn’t have to wait until after the primary… — Lola M (@LolaMMaine) July 13, 2026

Yes. We know this sort of thumb on the scales journalism has been a common practice for the mainstream media and media technology industry for more than a few decades.



They stopped even pretending to hide it in 2016. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 14, 2026

That isn’t a revelation both sites are propaganda arms of the DNC and both have zero credibility. — Sir Chugs (@vitale1776) July 14, 2026

So you are telling me the media suppresses stories to help democrats?……let’s gets some more breaking news that has been known for 30 years. — Leif (@leiferic1978) July 14, 2026

Once you understand that the media hides stories that don’t support their narrative, the only rational response is to stop watching/reading those outlets — Maine Opinion (@MaineOpinion) July 14, 2026

NO WAY! It’s almost like there’s a collaborative narrative amongst major news outlets designed to elect @TheDemocrats — S. Pole (@CFPHotTake) July 14, 2026

Never in my life did I ever think I would see a CBS article about someone else suppressing negative news about a former Democrat candidate. — Robert Bruce Willsie (@bobw222) July 14, 2026

It's OK to criticize Platner now. In fact, the Democratic Party encourages it.

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Shocking - in related news I've gotten zero frantic news pushes to my phone from @AppleNews about 0.4% inflation or Dow 53K. Weird. — FourthandLong (@FourthandLong88) July 14, 2026

Shocker, they are just the PR wing of the @TheDemocrats. No one paying attention listens to them. — JA (@jarruda35) July 14, 2026

No negative stories between last November and this May? Jewish Insider reported on Platner's Nazi tattoo last October, before the primary, and the story was picked up by a lot of mainstream outlets, but Democrats overwhelmingly voted for him anyway.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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