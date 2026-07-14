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Study: Apple and Google News Suppressed Negative Stories About Graham Platner for Months

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 14, 2026
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Wow, if Apple News and Google News were suppressing negative news about Graham Platner, their editors were very busy screening out red flag after red flag. Fortunately, we have X, but we're guessing not every Democratic voter in Maine's primary was getting the real story. If Joe Biden were still president, we could easily see him pressuring the tech giants to suppress bad news about a Democratic candidate, but it looks like the tech giants did it all by themselves.

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Charlotte Hazard reports for WGME on a study from the Media Research Center:

According to a study done by the Media Research Center that was obtained by Fox News Digital, Apple News and Google News didn’t publish any negative stories about Platner from November 2025 and May of this year.

Media Research President David Bozell slammed tech platforms for ignoring stories about Platner.

"For months, while Platner looked like the one Democrat who could beat Susan Collins, the two most powerful news apps in America buried scandal after scandal," he said, according to Fox News Digital. "Then the polls turned, Platner became a liability, and suddenly the blackout ended. News judgment had nothing to do with it."

And look at the lengths it took for the polls to finally turn — a rape allegation by a fellow Democrat published in Politico.

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It's OK to criticize Platner now. In fact, the Democratic Party encourages it.

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No negative stories between last November and this May? Jewish Insider reported on Platner's Nazi tattoo last October, before the primary, and the story was picked up by a lot of mainstream outlets, but Democrats overwhelmingly voted for him anyway.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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