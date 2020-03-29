President Trump just said during his Sunday coronavirus press conference that his goal to end social distancing by Easter won’t happen and the guidelines have been extended to the end of April:

Dr. Tony Fauci called it “a wise a prudent decision”:

He also said the hopes things are better by June 1:

The president also predicted peak deaths would be reached in two weeks. Video here:

***

