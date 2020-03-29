President Trump just said during his Sunday coronavirus press conference that his goal to end social distancing by Easter won’t happen and the guidelines have been extended to the end of April:

No more Easter deadline — President Trump announces they’re extending the 15-day guidelines until the end of April. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” he says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2020

Dr. Tony Fauci called it “a wise a prudent decision”:

Dr. Fauci calls it a “wise and prudent decision.” He says he and Dr. Birx presented data to the president and that’s when the decision to extend the guidelines was made. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2020

He also said the hopes things are better by June 1:

No more hope for an Easter opening. Trump says the guidelines are extended through the end of April, and he hopes the situation is better by June 1. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 29, 2020

The president also predicted peak deaths would be reached in two weeks. Video here:

President Trump: "The peak, the highest point of death rates…is likely to hit in two weeks." "Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all." https://t.co/f8v3xLemaU pic.twitter.com/3WqhmocvRV — ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2020

***