Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation

A Cuban national who hijacked a flight from Cuba to Florida in 2003 and served 20 years in prison had been in ICE custody awaiting deportation but was freed by an activist judge.

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BREAKING: Clinton-appointed Judge John E. Steele, just released Cuban national hijacker Miakel Guerra Morales back onto the streets. Morales served 20 years in prison for hijacking a plane to Florida pic.twitter.com/3pHB3nFBq9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2026

Miakel Guerra Morales was just one of six Cuban nationals convicted in the hijacking plot. The New York Post reports:

Cuban national Miakel Guerra Morales — who assaulted crew members during his terrifying midair hijacking — was detained by ICE in December, then ordered freed July 8 by Florida Judge John E. Steele, who said he’d been in custody too long.

He'd been in custody too long.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday railed against the Bill Clinton-nominated federal judge’s decision to release Guerra Morales. “This activist judge forced ICE to release a criminal illegal alien who was convicted and sentenced to 22 years for hijacking a plane back into American communities,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis raged in a statement. “This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the detention and removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country,” she said.

First, Gov. Tim Walz pardons an illegal alien child rapist to keep him from being deported, and now this.

https://nypost.com/2026/07/13/us-news/plane-hijacker-awaiting-deportation-freed-by-dem-appointed-activist-judge/

When is this shit gonna end? These judges are bought by the left to do everything they can to derail not only the Trump agenda but to destroy this country from within bit by bit. They’re a National Security threat and must be dealt with as such. — TheDreamer🇺🇸⚔️ (@Dreamsongs17) July 14, 2026

So we are letting literally terrorists into the streets because.. why exactly? I just can't understand the logic behind this. I swear I thought judges were supposed to be impartial. How can you possibly let him go, knowing everything that is going on with these immigrants... — Donald Hensley (@TheRealDonnie) July 14, 2026

ICE took custody of him in December?! Why isn’t he out of the country yet? — SuperPratt (@HHrvynia) July 14, 2026

That's a great question. Probably because of multiple appeals to judges like this one. ICE should have picked him up at the prison gate and taken him directly to the airport.

How can you not deport this guy? I truly do not get how a judge looks as this man and thinks, he should be freed to roam our streets here in America. It makes very little sense — jmbhhk (@JMBHHK) July 14, 2026

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I don’t understand the point of letting violent people free? What the fuck is going on? — GRAYFOX (@THE_GRAYF0X) July 14, 2026

Can we start charging these judges and removing them...this is getting beyond ridiculous 🤦‍♂️ — alphagreen89 (@alphagreen19636) July 14, 2026

Every five minutes or so there is yet another stupid af story like this that literally shouldn't exist in the state of reality for American citizens... but here we are five minutes later and no one running anything will fix it. — TheGrandBee (@bee_grand12877) July 14, 2026

Make it make sense — Gordon T. Crown (@MonteCristoCode) July 14, 2026

The Post reports that ICE intended to deport Guerra Morales to Mexico, but he might end up directly in Cuba. He is believed to be living in Miami.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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