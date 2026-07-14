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Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 14, 2026
AngieArtist

A Cuban national who hijacked a flight from Cuba to Florida in 2003 and served 20 years in prison had been in ICE custody awaiting deportation but was freed by an activist judge.

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Miakel Guerra Morales was just one of six Cuban nationals convicted in the hijacking plot. The New York Post reports:

Cuban national Miakel Guerra Morales — who assaulted crew members during his terrifying midair hijacking — was detained by ICE in December, then ordered freed July 8 by Florida Judge John E. Steele, who said he’d been in custody too long.

He'd been in custody too long.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday railed against the Bill Clinton-nominated federal judge’s decision to release Guerra Morales.

“This activist judge forced ICE to release a criminal illegal alien who was convicted and sentenced to 22 years for hijacking a plane back into American communities,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis raged in a statement.

“This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the detention and removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country,” she said.

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First, Gov. Tim Walz pardons an illegal alien child rapist to keep him from being deported, and now this.

https://nypost.com/2026/07/13/us-news/plane-hijacker-awaiting-deportation-freed-by-dem-appointed-activist-judge/

That's a great question. Probably because of multiple appeals to judges like this one. ICE should have picked him up at the prison gate and taken him directly to the airport.

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The Post reports that ICE intended to deport Guerra Morales to Mexico, but he might end up directly in Cuba. He is believed to be living in Miami.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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CUBA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES

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