Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation
Study: Apple and Google News Suppressed Negative Stories About Graham Platner for Months
Independent Journalist Jim Acosta Is Back at the Reflecting Pool, Reporting No Signs...
Flake E. Jean Carroll Receives $5.62 Million Payment From President Trump
All Hell Breaks Loose After ICE Shooting As Democrats Caught Lying Again
VIP
So, Yeah ... THIS Is Gonna Suck: Little House on the Prairie Remake...
Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED...
Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the...
ICE Instructed to Cease Most Traffic Stops
Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump...
It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage...
What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really...
Trump STUNS Doomer Experts ... Again: Inflation PLUMMETS the Largest Amount in...
'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING...

Gay Couple Sues Surrogate for Not Aborting Baby With Cleft Lip

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 14, 2026
ImgFlip

Well, here's a sickening story. A gay couple who paid a surrogate to carry a baby for them are now suing the surrogate for not getting an abortion after it was found that the unborn baby had a slight birth defect. We're not sure what kind of legal agreements go into these transactional pregnancies, but it's hard to imagine you could sue the surrogate.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

A Canadian same-sex couple is suing the woman who carried their now 2-year-old son because she refused their demand to abort the fetus because of a minor birth defect and a cleft lip.

According to the suit, filed in Ontario Superior Court in May and obtained by the National Post, the parents claim the surrogate didn’t adequately keep them informed about the baby’s health, put the child at risk, violated confidentiality and caused them emotional distress.

The exact dollar figure was not mentioned in the filing, but the mother, whom the outlet does not name, said the couple has indicated they’re seeking around $600,000.

How big of them to keep the baby even after it turned out "defective."

"I just feel used," she says of the lawsuit. "They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted, and they threw me away.” The Post reports that while a surrogate in the United States can make as much as $100,000, Canadian surrogates are only reimbursed for receipted expenses they incur in bringing the pregnancy to term.

Recommended

Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Some people are saying the headline doesn't tell the story, and the couple blames the mother for having an in-home childbirth.

The parents agreed to proceed with the pregnancy after doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital said the baby was generally healthy and had no major problems beyond the cleft lip.

But tensions flared again between the surrogate and the parents when she insisted on a home birth performed by midwives rather than in a hospital, as the parents requested due to the cleft lip.

"The parents."

Apparently, the option to request an abortion "was article 8.5 (a) of our surrogacy agreement." The lawyers thought of everything. 

Surrogacy needs to be seriously reconsidered.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION CANADA LAWSUIT PARENTAL RIGHTS LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation
Brett T.
Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid)
Sam J.
Study: Apple and Google News Suppressed Negative Stories About Graham Platner for Months
Brett T.
Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap
Grateful Calvin
Independent Journalist Jim Acosta Is Back at the Reflecting Pool, Reporting No Signs of Damage
Brett T.
Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! → Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks It (LOL!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Activist Judge Frees Plane Hijacker Awaiting Deportation Brett T.
Advertisement