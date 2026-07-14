Gay Couple Sues Surrogate for Not Aborting Baby With Cleft Lip

Well, here's a sickening story. A gay couple who paid a surrogate to carry a baby for them are now suing the surrogate for not getting an abortion after it was found that the unborn baby had a slight birth defect. We're not sure what kind of legal agreements go into these transactional pregnancies, but it's hard to imagine you could sue the surrogate.

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Couple sues surrogate who refused to abort their baby over a minor birth defect https://t.co/oBiY5xZfxD pic.twitter.com/lUMH6sPI7D — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2026

The New York Post reports:

A Canadian same-sex couple is suing the woman who carried their now 2-year-old son because she refused their demand to abort the fetus because of a minor birth defect and a cleft lip. According to the suit, filed in Ontario Superior Court in May and obtained by the National Post, the parents claim the surrogate didn’t adequately keep them informed about the baby’s health, put the child at risk, violated confidentiality and caused them emotional distress. The exact dollar figure was not mentioned in the filing, but the mother, whom the outlet does not name, said the couple has indicated they’re seeking around $600,000.

How big of them to keep the baby even after it turned out "defective."

"I just feel used," she says of the lawsuit. "They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted, and they threw me away.” The Post reports that while a surrogate in the United States can make as much as $100,000, Canadian surrogates are only reimbursed for receipted expenses they incur in bringing the pregnancy to term.

These two degenerates not only being able to do this but feeling safe doing so means we have totally failed as a society. — Cowboy Wayne Pest Removal (@CowboyWayne3) July 14, 2026

“Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, owner of Surrogacy in Canada Online, said the episode highlights why greater legal protections are needed for surrogate mothers in the country”



Actually it highlights why the practice should be illegal. — Pascendi🇻🇦✝️❤️‍🔥 (@pascendidg) July 14, 2026

This surrogacy business is so absurd! — Voter ID Now 🇺🇸💗🇧🇷 (@ChanterCin) July 14, 2026

“We just want to get married and be able to love who we love….”



Slippery slopes undefeated — heresoidontgetfined (@AlbertGrooms) July 14, 2026

Show this to anyone who asks why would you claim that surrogacy and abortion are the most ignominious industries in history. — Mars ♂ (@mars_tbk) July 14, 2026

Insane. Imagine the resentment the couple will brew towards the child if he needs glasses or braces. Nearly killed for being imperfect. — kc ♠️ (@kat00oo) July 14, 2026

I love how quickly “her body her choice” ended when it wasn’t what they wanted — OfMiceandMatt (@breadstickzzz) July 14, 2026

That child needs to be removed from their home. That isn't a child to them, it is an accessory and they will treat him as such. — Ace Of Based (@_Midwest_Based) July 14, 2026

A cleft lip is easily fixed after birth. Ridiculous that they want to abort at 22 weeks over that. — Anne (@Miss_Scots) July 14, 2026

It's a dystopian world, two men buy a baby, and since they don't like the result they demand that it be killed despite what the mother wants. — MAL (@malprocrastina) July 14, 2026

The child is TWO YEARS OLD NOW. Omg, you’re suing the woman who carried your child to term because they had a minor birth defect. A baby is not a product with a return policy. — Brendan (@BrenMOBoyle) July 14, 2026

Who are they? Where are they? I just want to talk. — Rick (@Rickdaddy90) July 14, 2026

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Some people are saying the headline doesn't tell the story, and the couple blames the mother for having an in-home childbirth.

The parents agreed to proceed with the pregnancy after doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital said the baby was generally healthy and had no major problems beyond the cleft lip. But tensions flared again between the surrogate and the parents when she insisted on a home birth performed by midwives rather than in a hospital, as the parents requested due to the cleft lip.

"The parents."

Apparently, the option to request an abortion "was article 8.5 (a) of our surrogacy agreement." The lawyers thought of everything.

Surrogacy needs to be seriously reconsidered.

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