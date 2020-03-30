If it wasn’t clear before, journalists have made journalists the No. 1 issue during the COVID-19 crisis — like the CEO of HuffPost said, you can trust “literally any mainstream outlet” for good, solid, coronavirus information you can take to the bank. But we’ve been assured they’re not getting the right kind of information from President Trump’s daily press briefings, so who are their sources? And why do they waste questions like CNN’s Jim Acosta did today?
We couldn’t have guessed that Monday’s theme would be journalists freaking out that the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, spent a few seconds talking about God and the Bible while announcing the repurposing of his factories to product 50,000 masks a day for health care workers. But Sarah Reese Jones, CEO of PoliticusUSA, your home for 100 percent “independent, corporate-free, trustworthy and people-powered news,” spotted more than just an attempt to evangelize; she saw a clear separation of church and state.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says God put Trump in the White House and tells people to read the Bible while standing behind a presidential seal on government property in a clear violation of the separation of church and state. pic.twitter.com/ND7onUwQZk
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 30, 2020