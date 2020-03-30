If it wasn’t clear before, journalists have made journalists the No. 1 issue during the COVID-19 crisis — like the CEO of HuffPost said, you can trust “literally any mainstream outlet” for good, solid, coronavirus information you can take to the bank. But we’ve been assured they’re not getting the right kind of information from President Trump’s daily press briefings, so who are their sources? And why do they waste questions like CNN’s Jim Acosta did today?

We couldn’t have guessed that Monday’s theme would be journalists freaking out that the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, spent a few seconds talking about God and the Bible while announcing the repurposing of his factories to product 50,000 masks a day for health care workers. But Sarah Reese Jones, CEO of PoliticusUSA, your home for 100 percent “independent, corporate-free, trustworthy and people-powered news,” spotted more than just an attempt to evangelize; she saw a clear separation of church and state.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says God put Trump in the White House and tells people to read the Bible while standing behind a presidential seal on government property in a clear violation of the separation of church and state. pic.twitter.com/ND7onUwQZk

A whole lot of people don’t really understand the whole “separation of church and state” idea. Imagine what Reese Jones is going to say when she finds out how many people in government are sworn in with their hand on a Bible.

Your opinion is worth less than an empty milk carton. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 30, 2020

That's unfair to empty milk cartons — Synthetic_OutRage (@C_brreezy) March 30, 2020

The competition for "dumbest tweet of the week" is starting off strong. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 30, 2020

No dummies. It prevents the country from endorsing a national religion, it doesn’t prevent people from speaking about their religion. https://t.co/NsDZVwoBnB — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) March 31, 2020

In fairness it does say “in god we trust” on the dollar bill. I hope it feels good bashing a true patriot like Mike Lindell. — Holubky (@StuffCabbaged) March 30, 2020

He doesn’t work for the government 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 31, 2020

Imagine in the midst of this crisis having this takeaway from a private citizen invited to speak at a public event. https://t.co/mhSMsN0Sdu — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) March 31, 2020

Cry. Real tears. Let’s see em. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 31, 2020

My Pillow is making a special absorbent surgical mask so you can cry into it. — furious_People's Liberation Virus_a (@furious_a) March 31, 2020

Actually this is a good example of the first amendment. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) March 31, 2020

No, it is not a violation of separation of church and state. The my pillow guy is using his actual 1st amendment rights to discuss his faith. I’ll pray for you. — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) March 31, 2020

She made the list with this one.

✍️🏼✍️🏼✍️🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 31, 2020

He's not a government employee…he can say what he wants. Fascist — Christopher (@Chris964612664) March 31, 2020

I mean this in all sincerity GFY. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 31, 2020

Does it upset you that people who are helping got air time and you didn't? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 31, 2020

Did it make you hiss, did your head spin around while you projectile vomited on the priest? Sorry this happened to you. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) March 31, 2020

Show me exactly where in the constitution. Exactly. — cut 2 measure 1 (@sawdust001) March 31, 2020

Bet you can't cite where in the constitution separation of church and state is referenced. — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) March 31, 2020

Please tell me EXACTLY where it says “separation of church and state” in the constitution. I’ll wait. — Matthew 🇺🇸 (@GreatAgainMatty) March 31, 2020

No. That's not how this works. — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) March 30, 2020

That doesn’t look very much like Congress making a law respecting an establishment of religion. Looks like a guy speaking “his truth”. — Woodstock Dave (@woodstockdave) March 31, 2020

Nope. Just FYI, the treatment of religion in the US Constitution is broken into the free exercise clause and the establishment clause. You're not hitting anything under either in this case. This is what we call "swing and miss." — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) March 31, 2020

It amuses me to no end that apparently those who scream loudest about "separation of church and state" have the least knowledge of how this actually works. And I'm saying this as Atheist. — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) March 31, 2020

So, why is the state directing churches to be closed? Works both ways, Karen. — The Bulldog (@rightlineblog) March 31, 2020

You should find some prosecutor and take him to court for 'a clear violation of the separation of church and state.' I hear you can get twenty years for that. Keep us informed. We're rootin' for ya. — John Stephen Walsh is laughing constantly (@jswriter65) March 31, 2020

* * *

Update:

Reese Jones has decided to dig that hole a little deeper:

tweets I’m getting defending My Pillow advocating for the Christian Bible from Rose Garden suggest that even legal experts who support Trump are unable to think clearly around Dear Leader. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 31, 2020

Alexa: add The Establishment Clause for Dummies to my wish list. Thanks. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) March 31, 2020

The establishment clause of the First Amendment prohibits government trying to establish a religion. It’s really not that difficult to understand — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) March 31, 2020

Apparently it is! One of Trump’s “1a” lawyers is telling me this is totally cool. Try it with the Koran next and we will see. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 31, 2020

She really needs to file a lawsuit if she’s serious about this.

