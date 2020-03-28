As we’re sure you know, a lot of kids are home from school during the coronavirus lockdown, and the Washington Post has a piece on how this time away from the classroom could “set back a generation of children.”

Perspective: Homeschooling during the coronavirus will set back a generation of children https://t.co/hNnx62PVLe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2020

They make some decent points, but their problem was using the word “homeschooling” in their headline. They’re not talking about traditional homeschooling but rather impromptu online classrooms put together often with the help of charter schools and entrepreneurial players. Not everyone has a computer, and for those who do, “research shows that even with great planning, a willing audience and lots of effort from teachers well-schooled in distance learning, results for K-12 students are lackluster.”

What the article completely leaves out is any data or analysis on children who were already being homeschooled before the coronavirus lockdown — so they’re not really talking about traditional homeschooling; they’re talking about public school students suddenly thrust into distance learning.

Is the quarantine setting traditional homeschoolers back?

That’s ok. They can always become journalists. — NYRickGrimes (@grimes_ny) March 28, 2020

WaPo should not write about things they know nothing about! — chattycatty🌟🌟🌟 (@Familyjoool) March 28, 2020

Are you nuts? Homeschooling is a good option and they won't get the drib-drab propaganda the public schools often force on them. — Buddy Belk (@LessGovMoreFun) March 28, 2020

A generation of parents will now realize how much public school indoctrinates children. — 6reg (@Darthgreg78) March 28, 2020

Yes because they won’t be exposed to culturally enriching Transgender Reading Hour at the school library. — Koondey (@Koondey1) March 28, 2020

It’s Drag Queen Story Hour, and yes, it’s for public school first-graders.

LMAO! Just when you think the average corporate media monster can’t stoop any lower in the “fear mongering vs hope” arena, leave it to the WaPo rag to rise to the occasion. (The headline is correct, though. This will set back a generation from being indoctrinated by PC bull💩.) — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) March 28, 2020

Public schools are still teaching students online. My kids are still doing school work but they aren't being forced to sit through the indoctrination that typically occurs in the classroom setting. Another plus, they are getting their work done in half the time. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) March 28, 2020

Awwwwww, the continued indoctrination of our kids has to wait a few months. 😢 More parents might realize maybe homeschooling is a better option and pull their kids out. Kids will flourish when allowed to have their own thoughts and opinions. — Elaine Ellerbusch (@Ellebusch) March 28, 2020

Perspective: We need to figure out how to get our liberal brainwashing to follow them home. We can’t indoctrinate them from afar — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) March 28, 2020

Not really, but it’ll definitely lower the time spent listening to Leftist propaganda drivel in schools and actually gain focus in the vital subjects like math, English, science, and history. — Greg (@Money_Moose) March 28, 2020

I went to only public school. Statistics are on the side of home schoolers. — Dailey (@DaileyOfficial) March 28, 2020

By the way my homeschooled grandchildren are leaps and bounds ahead of public school children in reading, science, math and social studies. My 3rd grader is reading 5th grade level books, 5 year old reads, 3 year old on his way. All love science. — #fakeNewsMediaIsTheEnemy (@covfefeRosa) March 28, 2020

Homeschooled children are very often many grade levels above their peers. I know mine is. — Elize #KAG #Trump2020 (@LeiSurz073) March 28, 2020

Not if the parents homeschool correctly. I know several people who homeschool their children and their curriculum is much better than the public school's. — Verdad Teller 🛡♦ (@Truthteller1349) March 28, 2020

Really? Every kid I know that is homeschooled is a year or 2 ahead of their peers. — Tom Brown (@trichbrown) March 28, 2020

Home schooled children perform somewhat better on average than those put through public schooling. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) March 28, 2020

Here to join the angry homeschool parent ratio mob. Go fuck yourself wapo. — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 28, 2020

I have a feeling it will liberate them and we will see a huge increase in support for alternatives to failing public schools, and corrupt teachers unions and much less demand for massive debt for worthless degrees. — Seizer Pouncicus (@TastyKAR) March 28, 2020

Government schooling has set back generations of children. It's beyond time to toss government schools into the ash heap of history. Home school, unschool, private school, just get your kids out of government school. — David Mueller (@DavidGMueller1) March 28, 2020

Generation of kids who get a fleeting taste of being raised by family rather than the state. It truly is horrible. — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) March 28, 2020

Two months away from public schools is going to set back a generation? One could argue that a number public schools have been setting kids back for generations — crosby spencer (@crosbyspencer1) March 28, 2020

Great reminder of what the beltway elitists think of you. — Flyover Bumpkin (@jswilt) March 28, 2020

fact check: journalism during the coronavirus will set back a generation of journalism — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) March 28, 2020

