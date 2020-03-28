One of the Chinese government talking points that’s made its way to American media and to Council on Foreign Relations President Richard N. Haass is that America’s reputation has taken a hit when it comes to the Trump administration’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, while China has literally stopped the spread of COVID-19 within its borders and is now helping the world by sending out critical medical supplies to European nations.

The only problem, though, is that Spain’s media is reporting that China sold the country 640,000 COVID-19 testing kits that don’t work, and Ukraine says it too received testing kids made by China’s Bioeasy, the same company whose kits Spain found to be only 30 percent accurate and sent back to China.

Now Dutch media is reporting that the government there is recalling hundreds of thousands of masks purchased from China because they’ve been found to offer inadequate protection.

But we were told this was China’s shining moment, while others likened China’s efforts to an arsonist getting credit for offering to help the victims of the fire he set. If this keeps happening, the narrative that China is a hero in all this is going to crumble.

Yep. President Trump has already made noises about keeping the medical supply chain here in the United States.

