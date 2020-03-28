One of the Chinese government talking points that’s made its way to American media and to Council on Foreign Relations President Richard N. Haass is that America’s reputation has taken a hit when it comes to the Trump administration’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, while China has literally stopped the spread of COVID-19 within its borders and is now helping the world by sending out critical medical supplies to European nations.

The only problem, though, is that Spain’s media is reporting that China sold the country 640,000 COVID-19 testing kits that don’t work, and Ukraine says it too received testing kids made by China’s Bioeasy, the same company whose kits Spain found to be only 30 percent accurate and sent back to China.

Now Dutch media is reporting that the government there is recalling hundreds of thousands of masks purchased from China because they’ve been found to offer inadequate protection.

The Dutch government has launched a recall of 100,000s of masks purchased from China because they do not meet quality standards and offer inadequate protection.

https://t.co/C7K3nSqpxH — Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) March 28, 2020

But we were told this was China’s shining moment, while others likened China’s efforts to an arsonist getting credit for offering to help the victims of the fire he set. If this keeps happening, the narrative that China is a hero in all this is going to crumble.

What were they expecting? The masks were made in China. Mostly everything produced there is garbage. — JuTrudistan (@JuTrudistan) March 28, 2020

Relying on the country where the outbreak started to continue providing half the world everything they need is so genius….. pic.twitter.com/rsqwZrEsgt — JOutterbridge (@JOutterbridge) March 28, 2020

Please don’t tell me that you are surprised. — K (@K71965182) March 28, 2020

China is giving other countries knock offs and keeping the legit stuff for themselves. — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) March 28, 2020

How many countries has this happened to now? China sold other countries faulty tests now faulty masks to protect themselves against a virus that Chinese authorities allowed to engulf the globe https://t.co/rX3z0uYFqD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 28, 2020

I've had multiple manufacturers in China contact me about N95 masks in recent weeks. I had no interest in selling them and I was scared the masks would not work, and it looks like my fears were warranted. Problem is many *are* buying them… and selling/donating to hospitals. https://t.co/W5jhQl5bGT — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 28, 2020

I don't know if you can blame the Chinese government for opportunistic Chinese sellers making masks, but we now have defective masks and COVID-19 tests coming from China. They have no interest in helping us with honest data or regulating products – they are not our friends here. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 28, 2020

That's impossible. We all know very well that everything that comes from China is flawless. — Eddie NeSmith(Thank a Veteran today)🇺🇸 (@gamecocksSecE) March 28, 2020

China can’t be trusted. China has caused this, now it is time we manufacture our own medical supplies. — 🇺🇸 Charlote 🇺🇸 (@BCharlote) March 28, 2020

The United States government must manufacture all of its protective equipment going forward. It’s a matter of national security. https://t.co/nCwxMCMvul — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2020

Add all the money spent on covid testing by counties that didnt work. Maybe the world allowing China to be the only global manufacturer on vital health resources should be reconsidered. — KimE (@HarborDawg3) March 28, 2020

Yep. President Trump has already made noises about keeping the medical supply chain here in the United States.

The US must reject ALL medical supplies from China and ramp up massively domestic production. — Rani (@Raniraniyap) March 28, 2020

Buy NOTHING EVER AGAIN from China. First they lie about virus, then they produce failed masks & dangerous drugs! — Stephanie Samuelsohn (@VantagePointRE) March 28, 2020

Another blow on face mask diplomacy perhaps.🤷‍♂️ — Steven Ho (@stevenhoabc) March 28, 2020

😱 well I for one am SHOCKED — Paul (@TexBucki) March 28, 2020

All these weird coincidences that somehow lead to the same result. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/XP1CwGOTR2 — China did this (@jtLOL) March 28, 2020

Care to comment @CNN and @brianstelter ? What’s the Chinese Govt telling you to say now? — Connie Hiccup (@nugbaden841) March 28, 2020

How many stories did we have to read this week about how "China is positioning itself as the new global leader"? https://t.co/wwc6i5sy74 — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) March 28, 2020

So…where are all those journalists who praised or are praising China’s response to the virus pandemic? https://t.co/X2PKj80zYv — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) March 28, 2020

Faulty tests, bad protective equipment… And we're suppose to believe whatever stupid statistics China puts out? Lol… — eugine (@euginegnd) March 28, 2020

China will always China Remember that before you embrace them as your savior — in this crisis, or any https://t.co/DQkOQkg1fn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 28, 2020

