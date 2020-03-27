Spain. . .Czech Republic. . .and now Ukraine have reportedly bought the piece of crap COVID-19 tests from China:

Uh oh. 😳 March 10: Kyiv Mayor Klitschko posts pic of coronavirus tests that arrived in Ukraine, promising more to come. Turns out the tests are Chinese-made Bioeasy, the same company Spain found to be only 30% accurate and sent back to China. pic.twitter.com/MLfZgA2CZK — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 27, 2020

“Made in China,” both the virus and now the tests continue to eff up people around the world:

Ukraine has reported 226 COVID-19 cases so far but the true number is believed to be much higher. These faulty tests could be one reason for that. China's embassy in Spain says Bioeasy hasn't even been licensed to sell its products, yet it is doing do. https://t.co/b4KJ2HJas6 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 27, 2020

FFS! How many OTHER countries have these bad tests?

Guess what: According to Ukraine's ProZorro public e-procurement system, hospitals across Ukraine are ordering the reportedly faulty Chinese Bioeasy tests. Quick search = 42 results, including children's facilities. 📸 below of some orders. h/t @nashigroshi for first pointing out pic.twitter.com/xFQNHCTF4m — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 27, 2020

***

Related: