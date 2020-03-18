We’ve never heard so many good things about China before, but now the country’s propaganda is catching on. Consider the state-run Xinhua News service, which just today reported that the White House “desperately needs a scapegoat for its ineptitude” in fighting the coronavirus, and President Trump has settled on China for some reason that escapes us.

Richard N. Haass, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, says that America’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit for how little we’re doing for others, while China is seen worldwide as “meeting the challenge at home and offering help to others.”

US standing taking a hit b/c of how badly we are handling #coronavirus at home & how little we’re doing for others. China, despite its being where the virus began & its dropping the ball at first, gaining influence b/c it is meeting the challenge at home & offering help to others — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) March 19, 2020

What is this tweet? Have people lost their minds? The Chinese government didn't drop the ball…they engaged in a coverup and their agriculture system and total disregard for animal welfare ignited this issue. https://t.co/3YtwCWCfAh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 19, 2020

He's not drunk.

It's just that the check from China cleared the bank today. — HuskerInLandOLakes (@HuskerLandOLake) March 19, 2020

Are you insane? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 19, 2020

Wow! Straight up #Chinese propaganda! Are you registered as a foreign agent? — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) March 19, 2020

I don't think our standing is taking a hit at all sir, in fact I think you will find that this will be our finest hour. 🇺🇸 — William D Warden (@truthsayer1989) March 19, 2020

I totally agree. — Melissa (@pmshiftrn) March 19, 2020

I’m Xi Jinping and I approved this message — Revered Leader / Austere Scholar (@FiatJustitia_) March 19, 2020

Well one thing’s for sure, the virus has fully exposed once and for all the foreign policy elite that @realDonaldTrump told us all along were in bed with communist China and other enemies of the USA. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Lori Jackson (@lksjackson) March 19, 2020

If China hadn't covered it up, we wouldn't have a problem right now. CFR is a disgrace. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 19, 2020

They only waited a few months before letting the whole world know they unleashed a deadly virus. No biggie. 🙄 — Tangier (@tangytangier) March 19, 2020

So you’re favoring the authoritarian steps taken by CCP? Including muzzling dissident voices by disappearing them? @chenqiushi404 — Umbra Spark (@UmbraSpark) March 19, 2020

Yes, but the way they welded their sick citizens into their apartments showed true leadership. — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) March 19, 2020

You are a disgrace. — Blue Line supporter (@TraderPat) March 19, 2020

There is seriously something wrong with you. Seek help — JaRy88 (@Ry88Ja) March 19, 2020

Yeah Dick, I’d slow roll that Chinese praise just a bit. — Charles Browning (@ChasBrowning) March 19, 2020

"Drop the ball" ? Are you on drugs? They not only lied about it, but also covered it up. And then want to blame the US for it? Meeting the challenge? By killing & jailing those who reported it. You want that here?#ChinaLiedPeopleDied #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Jeff (@Webproze) March 19, 2020

Knock twice if you are currently being held captive by the Chinese Communist party. — Archie Carter (@skimmermilk) March 19, 2020

Full stop hack #ChineseVirus — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) March 19, 2020

China actively jailed people who raised the alarm, spread lies about it being a US creation, and is (present tense) falsifying their numbers—jeopardizing every nation that is making policies based on those statistics. I hope President Winnie the Pooh is paying you handsomely. — Noah Diekemper (@NoahDiekemper) March 19, 2020

Hopefully, liberals and the media will cool it a bit tomorrow with the Chinese propaganda; today was a bit over the top.

