As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, China revoked the press credentials of reporters from the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal and prohibited them from working in China.

That means we’ll have to rely more on Chinese state news, and Xinhua News, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China, is reporting that President Trump and his administration need a scapegoat for their botched response to the coronavirus outbreak and have settled on China.

Any wonder why Trump has started calling it the Chinese virus? And any wonder why the mainstream press has decided to work in tandem with Chinese state propaganda outlets like Xinhua?

The White House desperately needs a scapegoat for its ineptitude in fighting the #coronavirus. China, unsurprisingly, seems to fit the bill. But scapegoating is neither something new nor something helpful https://t.co/5Tm2UDU0Pu pic.twitter.com/8fVSk0ZTU5 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 18, 2020

Xinhua reports:

At a critical moment when the world is united in the battle against COVID-19, some U.S. politicians, instead of stepping up epidemic containment efforts on American soil, have kept calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” in an attempt to scapegoat China for Washington’s lackluster epidemic response. … Going against the international consensus, Washington exploits such racist terms for cheap political gains, using the virus as a weapon to smear China. Yet such a political scheme won’t quell domestic criticism of the White House over the coronavirus crisis. Washington is currently under fire for its slow and sloppy response to the virus, which has hit all 50 states throughout the country. Many media outlets have criticized the White House for squandering the precious time China has bought the world to fight against the virus. In this context, Washington, instead of examining its policies, is trying to deflect attention by stigmatizing other countries. Such a move is malicious.

So yes, all of you American journalists grasping your pearls every time you hear Trump say Chinese virus are working in tandem with the People’s Republic of China to spread the narrative that the Trump administration is to blame.

Oh no, it's yours, China. Own it. — SomeChickNik (@SomeChickNik) March 18, 2020

You literally unleashed the virus to the world, and can't even bother to apologize for it. — RPK (@RPK_) March 18, 2020

#ChinaLiedPeopleDied — lana text TRUMP to 88022 (@lana69261496) March 18, 2020

What would have been ‘helpful’ is if you would have gotten off your duffs and taken all actions necessary to contain this outbreak when it started rather than allowing it to become a worldwide pandemic — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) March 18, 2020

I can't celebrate public Mass because your government tried to cover this over. Granted, if I were in China I couldn't celebrate Mass publicly anyway. That enormous mistake is costing thousands of lives all over the world. That's on them. They get to own that. — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) March 18, 2020

I’m old enough to remember China arresting people that tried to warn people about the virus. — Mikedaugherty (@Mikedaugherty5) March 18, 2020

This is a Chinese virus — BL🇺🇸 (@Ipcress5691) March 18, 2020

Thanks for shutting down the world. — Robert B (@Spareski72) March 18, 2020

Nice propaganda — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) March 18, 2020

Everyone blame China because China is evil and caused this global crisis. — Phillmatic (@philllosoraptor) March 18, 2020

It seems as though one of China's strengths is starting global pandemics. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) March 18, 2020

Joining my brothers and sisters in ratio. — ProfitIsGood (@catonglue) March 18, 2020

Related: