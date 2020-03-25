We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: One of the reasons President Trump’s approval rating is going up and the media’s is going down is that this president is an optimist who projects hope in a time of crisis — and the media just doesn’t know how to process that. They actually sound kind of relieved that a small study suggested his “recommended” drug cocktail might not be the cure he’s hoping for (but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is acting presidential by rolling it out).

The Washington Post editorial board is deciding to cap off days of the media whining about Trump getting “free airtime” because of the COVID-19 crisis by arguing that he’s causing the country damage by projecting false hope with his briefings.

So tomorrow President Trump should come out at the briefing, say we’re all going to die, and then shut off the lights?

