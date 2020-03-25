We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: One of the reasons President Trump’s approval rating is going up and the media’s is going down is that this president is an optimist who projects hope in a time of crisis — and the media just doesn’t know how to process that. They actually sound kind of relieved that a small study suggested his “recommended” drug cocktail might not be the cure he’s hoping for (but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is acting presidential by rolling it out).

The Washington Post editorial board is deciding to cap off days of the media whining about Trump getting “free airtime” because of the COVID-19 crisis by arguing that he’s causing the country damage by projecting false hope with his briefings.

From the Editorial Board: Trump is spreading false hope for a virus cure — and that’s not the only damage https://t.co/FyHXYIQjMA — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) March 26, 2020

In 2008 during a recession & multiple wars your news outlet endorsed a guy whose campaign slogan was “Hope and change”. Now you don’t like hope? — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) March 26, 2020

Out: Hope and Change In: False Hope — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) March 26, 2020

WaPo advises everyone to give up and panic. Hope and Change is only cool when Obama does it. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) March 26, 2020

My goodness, the audacity of hope! — d33p7h2047 (@d33p7h2047) March 26, 2020

Your hero ran on "hope and change" and did nothing but make everyone's insurance more expensive. — muk (@mukwrm) March 26, 2020

False hope you say? How damaging were articles like this? https://t.co/ZSRBZlWEA2 — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) March 26, 2020

How much damage do you think this did? pic.twitter.com/FiWn3B2oFS — Carnage (@Carnage057) March 26, 2020

You said on February 1st that this virus was no big deal & Trump was over reacting. You will have no other choice but turn out your lights when this is over. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 26, 2020

You truly are the enemy of the people. There’s a reason your industry is reviled. — DefNotCatVader (@VaderDef) March 26, 2020

Now do Governor Cuomo pic.twitter.com/9T2DgH2jS8 — Legal Immigrant -Chinese Flu (@1776Legal) March 26, 2020

Your desperation is noted. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) March 26, 2020

WaPo should send every reporter directly into Wuhan to verify that China's numbers are accurate. We need boots on the ground. It's a great opportunity for journalists to run directly into the blaze like the firefighters they are Oh and take appropriate precaution and all that — Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) March 26, 2020

This is such disgusting stuff. It’s really hard to take the constant stream of morbid, hysterical, anti-American toxic sludge that’s been emanating for the media since this began seriously at this point. — Phillmatic (@philllosoraptor) March 26, 2020

Translation: People like Trump's press conferences because it gives them hope, so we have to tell them why it's bad. Orange man bad. — Cat (@catlaugh12) March 26, 2020

You folks have issues. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) March 26, 2020

You guys suck — Media Doesn't Matter 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Always_1A) March 26, 2020

Hope is a good thing jackass — Bill Yanko (@BillYanko) March 26, 2020

You people are despicable. Absolute garbage humans. — Evets 2 (@evets_2) March 26, 2020

Man seriously fvck you guys. Complete dumpster fire — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) March 26, 2020

Trump has literally broke the media. — Cokeplant III (@CokeplantIii) March 26, 2020

So tomorrow President Trump should come out at the briefing, say we’re all going to die, and then shut off the lights?

Related: