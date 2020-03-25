Apparently, this is the tweet that led a husband and wife to ingest fish-tank solvent because President Trump “recommended” this particular cocktail that had shown some promise in Europe:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

It’s almost as though reporters are so cynical they can’t process optimism, which is President Trump’s default mode. He said the drugs had “a real chance” to be a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus. But now a small study in China is pouring cold water on “Donald Trump’s recommended coronavirus treatment.”

Bad news for Donald Trump's recommended coronavirus treatment. Small Chinese study finds no difference between patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and those who weren't. (Most recovered regardless.) By @FayCortez + @ClaireYChe https://t.co/mtTHrCfUWY — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) March 25, 2020

Alex Wayne sounds … not a bit disappointed.

You seem relieved — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 25, 2020

I’d say that’s bad news for everyone. — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 25, 2020

This would be bad news for everyone. Apparently, this needs to be said. https://t.co/KuWTvQd3jb — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 26, 2020

The "Bad News For Trump" combined with "Small Chinese Study" gives the game away. Trump haters citing Trump haters is not a recipe for accurate info. — Standard of the World (@Jim71213440) March 25, 2020

It's not bad news. It's agenda driven. The "study" is 30 patients. Its own authors declare it "not statistically significant". — Arthur Schop (@theaschop) March 25, 2020

Bloomberg News passing along claims from China just to own Trump. Also the end of their story basically says "What you've just read is probably meaningless." pic.twitter.com/AxRz68ObnX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 26, 2020

So China is still our most trusted source for news? — Bill Duerden (@bduerden75) March 25, 2020

*person tragically dies after treatment fails* “haha take that Drumpf” — Joshua Kennedy (@CheeseForEvery1) March 26, 2020

It's astonishing — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 26, 2020

Didn’t they also say (buried in paragraph 30 or so) that the writers said the sample size was statistically insignificant and larger studies were needed? But those that are #TDS-16 infected have a need to play “gotcha” even with a study that backs what the President “hopes for.” — bhwms 🇺🇸 (@bhwms) March 26, 2020

Roasting the bad orange man is all they care about. If this is actually true, you’re right this is bad news for us all. — Notion Mongerer #Pathead (@Noone86595893) March 26, 2020

Citing a Chinese study to own Trump. These people are incapable of learning anything. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) March 26, 2020

I read that most of these patients were pretty healthy, and probably going to recover anyway, FWIW. — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠️ (@MaintenanceJoh1) March 26, 2020

To be fair, China probably knows how to cure it best since they made the thing. — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) March 26, 2020

Certainly needs to be tested; however, a small Chinese study says no. A small French study days yes. I’m going with the French. The Chinese have not been truthful throughout this entire mess. — Kelly Parkinson (@ltcolkep) March 26, 2020

In NY, they're combining with the antibiotic, azithromycin. That's what they did in France. I didn't see this drug mentioned in the Chinese study. It's pathetic to see relieved leftists. — J.B. Williams (@JBWilli29242177) March 26, 2020

It's more ass clown bullshit

1) China says…

2) Only one of the two drugs Not to mention the cheerleading for a treatment to fail. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 26, 2020

Since China is on the "recovering" side of this this report would have been out already. It magically waited until Trump mentioned it. It's either magic or the Chinese aren't as great as everyone thinks they are. I opt for the latter — Harri (@Harri_says) March 26, 2020

If the combination of drugs does prove to cure or at least lessen the duration of COVID-19 infection, will it still be “Donald Trump’s recommended treatment” or will they have to come up with another way to spin it?

* * *

Update:

So what’s in the water cooler in the Bloomberg break room?

New York City has bought 45 refrigerated truck trailers as city morgues and hospitals become overwhelmed with number of dead https://t.co/RtDb162gwY via @business — David Kocieniewski (@davidkski) March 25, 2020

Incredible. This Bloomberg reporter just lied about the content of his *own* article, for clicks. It stresses multiple times that the trailers are precautionary. Based on modeling. NYC morgues are NOT “overwhelmed.” The media does not deserve your respect, or attention. https://t.co/yWOUy0F8YA — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) March 26, 2020

"in case city morgues and hospitals become overwhelmed with the number of dead from the coronavirus." From the article. "as city morgues and hospitals become overwhelmed with number of dead " From the tweet. — David E (@onicapla77) March 26, 2020

You should be ashamed of yourself. Why are you trying to frighten people? They are precautionary. — Carol (@twas2) March 26, 2020

Related: