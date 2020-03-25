Apparently, this is the tweet that led a husband and wife to ingest fish-tank solvent because President Trump “recommended” this particular cocktail that had shown some promise in Europe:

It’s almost as though reporters are so cynical they can’t process optimism, which is President Trump’s default mode. He said the drugs had “a real chance” to be a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus. But now a small study in China is pouring cold water on “Donald Trump’s recommended coronavirus treatment.”

Alex Wayne sounds … not a bit disappointed.

If the combination of drugs does prove to cure or at least lessen the duration of COVID-19 infection, will it still be “Donald Trump’s recommended treatment” or will they have to come up with another way to spin it?

So what's in the water cooler in the Bloomberg break room?

