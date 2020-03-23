Twitchy has been reporting on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 1,400-page COVID-19 bill all day, noting that House Democrats have tacked on such measures as a performing a climate change study on aviation and the aerospace industry, bailing out the U.S. Postal Service, and requiring corporations to report to the government the gender, race, and ethnic identity or their corporate board members.

It would seem to be a no-brainer to write a clean COVID-19 relief package that would fly through the Senate and to the president’s desk, but that’s not going to happen.

Dr. Karlyn Borysenko is a psychologist and author and also a lifelong Democratic voter, but today’s events have had a profound effect.

Trending

Wow.

The American people of both parties want this thing passed yesterday — this isn’t going to end well for anybody, except possibly President Trump, whose approval ratings have gone up according to a recent poll.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #WalkAwaycoronavirusDemocratKarlyn BorysenkoNancy PelosiStimulus