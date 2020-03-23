Twitchy has been reporting on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 1,400-page COVID-19 bill all day, noting that House Democrats have tacked on such measures as a performing a climate change study on aviation and the aerospace industry, bailing out the U.S. Postal Service, and requiring corporations to report to the government the gender, race, and ethnic identity or their corporate board members.

It would seem to be a no-brainer to write a clean COVID-19 relief package that would fly through the Senate and to the president’s desk, but that’s not going to happen.

Dr. Karlyn Borysenko is a psychologist and author and also a lifelong Democratic voter, but today’s events have had a profound effect.

I have never voted for someone who was not a democrat in my life. That streak will end in November. I'm beyond angry about what they are doing. This is not about the well-being of workers. This is taking advantage of a crisis. It's unconscionable. I can't wait for them to lose. https://t.co/JZhJYFlTKN — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) March 23, 2020

Right there with you. — Dana Vespoli (@danavespoli) March 23, 2020

I know that you're pretty liberal politically, so I was curious about something. When you stepped away from this current version of Democrats, did you end up feeling shocked and dismayed as you started seeing things with new eyes? Or did the shock and dismay happen first? — Brock (@Reflexx_1) March 23, 2020

Shock and dismay happened first. Then I walked away. Now I’m just pissed, like being betrayed by a lifelong friend — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) March 23, 2020

Wow.

You’re officially red pilled Dr. Karlyn! Welcome aboard 🇺🇸 — Carolyn Kenney 🇺🇸 (@go4gin) March 23, 2020

Thank you for the courage to look at everything with eyes wide open.

You're so welcome in our family of truth seekers. — CutiePieLatina (@LupeColon) March 23, 2020

Remember what Rahm Emanuel said: " You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before." https://t.co/KAUSxZcy1X — Mason Clark (@DMason1944) March 23, 2020

Thank you Dr. for calling it for what it is. I can assure you, the other side would never have done this. In the words of Rahm Emanuel "Never let a serious crisis go to waste". They are trying to add things to the Bill that have nothing to do with the crisis at hand. https://t.co/gCAr5yje25 — RB (@RayBianchi1) March 23, 2020

What has happened to the Democrat party is truly disheartening. I am a conservative, but I have always respected Democrat principles; protecting the worker, freedom of speech, civil liberties… They have become a monster, and resemble nothing of what they once were. https://t.co/gVx4cS0jhW — Texas Yankee (@Texliny) March 23, 2020

I believe my mom and I met you at the NH Trump rally. I’m so happy to be following you on Twitter & it’s so refreshing to see someone with such an open mind & open eyes. I’ve always been registered as Independant, but would certainly be hard pressed to ever consider a Dem again. — maryann (@maryann84430890) March 23, 2020

Do you think that more and more people are getting it? I want to hope so….so it can make a difference in the fall. But if you read Pelosi's feed, lots agree with her that she is saving us from the Rep's corporate greed. It's scary.. — Hannah Davey (@HannahDavey11) March 23, 2020

I’m so furious now. I run a small business as does my husband. We have 3 mortgages between home and businesses..2 college tuitions and now no income with employees who we want to still pay. I don’t even know what we are going to do. This is completely life changing. — Tammy Marie (@tamarammarie) March 23, 2020

Prayers heading your way! Hopefully the Dems can push aside their agenda and help the American people for once. — ISUCYCLONE FAN (@jmccullo) March 23, 2020

I love the sentiment and I pray many minds are changed by current reality. Problem is dems hide out in dyed-in-the-wool blue districts and they’re nearly impossible to unseat. That said, how anyone could cast a vote to re-elect @SpeakerPelosi and her ilk boggles the mind. https://t.co/mQO2CGAqfx — Daniel Doelger (@DanDoelger) March 23, 2020

Democrats think this will weaken Trump. Little these fools know that this will end their relevance in the Congress for the generations to come. — NorthJerseyGuy (@NorthJerseyGuy3) March 23, 2020

The American people of both parties want this thing passed yesterday — this isn’t going to end well for anybody, except possibly President Trump, whose approval ratings have gone up according to a recent poll.

