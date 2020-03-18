Jeff Zeleny is CNN’s senior Washington correspondent dedicated to covering President Trump, and he couldn’t help but editorialize a bit when Trump said it would have been helpful to have known about the coronavirus sooner, but thanks to China, we didn’t. Zeleny says Trump is ignoring the fact that his administration knew about the coronavirus threat “long before” it began to act in a serious way.

"It would have been helpful if we knew about it earlier," @realDonaldTrump says, ignoring the fact that his administration knew about coronavirus crisis long before it recognized it and began to act in a serious way. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 18, 2020

Could you give us some dates, like the date China announced the existence of the coronavirus and the date the CDC sprung into action? Because a week doesn’t seem like a “long time.”

The Chinese notified the W.H.O. about the coronavirus on Dec. 31. Between January 6 – 8, the CDC sprung into action, launching management system. Between January 29-31, while you were obsessed with impeachment, Trump formed task force and announced travel restrictions. https://t.co/RWyzVGu5Ph — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 18, 2020

But the press didn’t catch on even after the coronavirus task force was assembled, except for CNN noting the lack of diversity around the table. That was CNN’s takeaway at the time.

Exactly — Sasha N Mika (@SashaNMika1) March 18, 2020

But the Left claims nothing was done for weeks. I wonder why they would say that…. weird. https://t.co/toFeNqYbJz — Dr. Ramirez 🇺🇸 🍷☕🎮🧙‍♂️ (@cybr_gk) March 18, 2020

And the Chinese knew about this a month plus ahead of time that it started in wuhan but oops those People who wanted to warn others caught a random case of terminal lead poisoning — Loren (@LorenSethC) March 18, 2020

China knew about Coronavirus in November though. — The Punk Rock Paul Harvey (@EdPetyak) March 18, 2020

It's outrageous. While Dems were pushing their bullshit impeachment, they forgot the whole reason for government in the first place…defense of the homeland. People are dying and Pelosi and the Dem House will be held accountable this November — WDMoor (@wdmoor) March 18, 2020

I was told the US government did nothing until last week. How could this be? https://t.co/4GDkC2wy1s — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2020

Just because CNN and the rest of the mainstream media were covering the impeachment circus 24/7 doesn’t mean that Trump wasn’t busy behind the scenes.

Related: