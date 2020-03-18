Jeff Zeleny is CNN’s senior Washington correspondent dedicated to covering President Trump, and he couldn’t help but editorialize a bit when Trump said it would have been helpful to have known about the coronavirus sooner, but thanks to China, we didn’t. Zeleny says Trump is ignoring the fact that his administration knew about the coronavirus threat “long before” it began to act in a serious way.

Could you give us some dates, like the date China announced the existence of the coronavirus and the date the CDC sprung into action? Because a week doesn’t seem like a “long time.”

But the press didn’t catch on even after the coronavirus task force was assembled, except for CNN noting the lack of diversity around the table. That was CNN’s takeaway at the time.

Just because CNN and the rest of the mainstream media were covering the impeachment circus 24/7 doesn’t mean that Trump wasn’t busy behind the scenes.

